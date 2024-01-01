S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Research Analyst, 451 Research
Pedro Schweizer is a research analyst on the 451 Research Datacenter Services & Infrastructure team within S&P Global Market Intelligence. His research focuses on datacenter market activity across Europe, Latin America, and the US. His key research areas include emerging datacenter markets; retail, wholesale, and cloud provider activity; industry growth projections; market share analysis; government incentives and regulations; and pricing dynamics.