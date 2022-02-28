It’s a pivotal era for the commodities industry. Driven by Energy Transition, change is happening at lightning pace, fostering emerging markets and new tech. This landscape holds dynamic opportunity for gender equality. But is the industry stepping up to the challenge of creating a balanced workforce?

S&P Global Commodity Insights recognizes the importance of attracting and sustaining equal gender representation as we power the markets of the future. It’s a commitment we share with the entire industry. Yet, it was surprising to learn from our analysis of publicly traded power and utility companies in the United States, Canada and Europe that women still hold less than 20% of c-suite positions.

Despite progress across the industry, there remains a long way to go toward achieving balance.

In collaboration with Blackgold Consulting, we recently gathered the industry's most influential leaders and decision makers for Women in Commodities: Breaking barriers. Building balance.

Leaders from ExxonMobil, INEOS and Phillips 66 lead discussions across a wide variety of topics, including new approaches to recruitment and career progression, the importance of female leaders as role models and mentors, and trends in workday flexibility and family leave.

This event was just part of our ongoing conversation with the commodities industry as we strive for meaningful representation in the markets of the future. Explore resources from Women in Commodities and join our dialogue.







Explore videos from our in-person event:

Women in Commodities Event - Highlights

Dave Ernsberger - Women in Commodities Event

Harri Gravelle - Women in Commodities Event







Read our research on women in energy here.