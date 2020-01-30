WHO declares coronavirus a global emergency; US has 1st non-travel transmission

The new coronavirus that originated in China and has spread through much of the world is a global public health emergency, the head of the World Health Organization said after convening a special panel to evaluate the situation.

WHO's Jan. 30 declaration came the same day the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first case of person-to-person transmission of the virus in the country unrelated to travel to China.

A Chicago man caught the virus from his wife, who had traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. The CDC confirmed the Chicago woman had the 2019 novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, on Jan. 24. Both husband and wife are hospitalized in isolation in stable condition and doing well, CDC and Illinois health officials said. There have been six cases confirmed in the U.S.

There have been human-to-human transmissions of 2019-nCoV in at least three other countries not related to travel —Japan, Germany and Vietnam.

Those cases were a key factor in WHO declaring a public health emergency of international concern — a status the U.N.health group had declined to declare a week earlier, citing "limited" cases of the virus. At that time, there were just over 800 people infected and 25 deaths.

Now, the virus has infected about 8,000 people worldwide — the greatest share in China — and has killed at least 170. All of the reported deaths have been in China.

There are also about 12,200 suspected cases of 2019-nCoV under investigation, according to WHO.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that the emergency declaration was not a criticism of China but was put in place because of what was happening with the spread in other countries, particularly those with weak health systems.

He said WHO has confidence in China's ability to control the virus within its borders.

WHO uses the emergency designation when there is an "extraordinary event" that constitutes a public health risk to other nations through the international spread of disease, and when situations arise that are serious, sudden, unusual or unexpected; carry implications for public health beyond the affected country's national border; and may require immediate international action.

Tedros repeatedly praised China for its efforts to combat and contain 2019-nCoV.

"I have never seen in my life this kind of mobilization," Tedros told reporters about the measures China has taken.

He said he had confidence those actions would "reverse the tide." Tedros urged other nations not to restrict travel to or trade with China.

"This is the time for facts, not fear," Tedros said. "This is the time for science, not rumors. This is the time for solidarity, not stigma."

On Jan. 29, the WHO leader told reporters he was "encouraged and impressed" with Chinese President Xi Jinping's knowledge of the 2019-nCoV outbreak and his personal involvement in the response.

"They are completely committed to transparency, both internally and externally, and they have agreed to working with other countries who need their support," Tedros said.

White House task force

As part of its measures to address the 2019-nCoV outbreak, the White House has formed a task force, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar at the helm.

Other members of the task force include CDC Director Robert Redfield, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli and White House Domestic Policy Council Director Joe Grogan, among other administration officials.

At a Jan. 28 briefing in Washington, Azar had dismissed the idea of having a White House "czar" to lead the effort, telling reporters HHS could handle the public health response and coordinate with other agencies, if necessary.

But Ron Klain, who was President Barack Obama's Ebola response coordinator during the 2014-2015 outbreak of that virus in West Africa, said that with no one in charge at the White House, there is "no authority to resolve disputes between federal agencies; no one to hold agencies accountable for the pace and intensity with which they implement the response; no one to resolve competing requests for congressional funding; and no one to draw on the resources of the security agencies of the government to help support the response."

In a Jan. 30 op-ed in The Atlantic, Klain noted that the Trump administration had disbanded the White House National Security Council's permanent directorate put in place by Obama to coordinate governmentwide pandemic preparedness and response.

Vaccines, treatments

The U.S. plans to spend at least $105 million on its response to the coronavirus, Azar told reporters on Jan. 28 in response to a query from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He did not say how much of those funds would be dedicated to drug and vaccine research and development, but NIAID's Fauci told S&P Global Market Intelligence his agency is relying on current funding for the time being to support work on a 2019-nCoV vaccine candidate it is pursuing with partner Moderna Inc.

Moderna and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. were awarded funding Jan. 23 to pursue their research on 2019-nCoV from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, a public-private philanthropic organization.

Others involved in vaccine development for 2019-nCoV include Johnson & Johnson, while Gilead Sciences Inc. and AbbVie Inc. have drugs under investigation to treat coronavirus.