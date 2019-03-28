When U.S. Public Finance Ratings Change, ESG Factors Are Often The Reason

Highlights

- Our criteria contain key credit factors that enable us to incorporate existing and emerging environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities into our ratings.

- For 2017 and 2018, we identified ESG factors as drivers for 34% of 3,315 U.S. Public Finance rating actions.

- Governance was the most dominant factor affecting credit quality (67% of rating actions), followed by social (28%) and environmental (5%).

- ESG-led rating actions were slightly more negative than positive, with 44% (or 495) being positive rating actions and 56% (or 621) negative.

- We expect ESG factors to become more explicit factors of rating actions as awareness by market participants grows and transparency and disclosure improve.