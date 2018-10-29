How Would Major Media Companies Fare In A Downturn

Highlights

- Media companies are less exposed to economic cyclicality than in the past as nonadvertising revenues, such as per-subscriber distribution fees, account for a greater share of overall revenues.

- Balance sheets for the companies we surveyed are already stretched because of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity or aggressive share repurchases. Those companies, which already suspended or will soon suspend, share repurchases to reduce leverage, have limited financial tools to increase the pace of debt reduction in the event of an economic downturn.

- Our stress analysis shows that our ratings on Comcast, Disney, and Viacom are more vulnerable to economic stress.