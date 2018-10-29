How Would Major Media Companies Fare In A Downturn

Oct. 29 2018 — Investors are attracted to U.S. media companies because of their favorable financial characteristics, including healthy EBITDA margins, low capital expenditures, strong cash flow generation, and healthy shareholder returns. Still, the media industry remains vulnerable to economic cycles as advertising is strongly correlated to GDP and an integral part of the industry. Lest anyone forget, many media companies survived the great recession of 2008 during which advertising dropped precipitously by halting share repurchases, and in some cases, slashing dividends.
To investigate whether a recession could trigger rating actions for rated media companies, we applied an economic stress scenario to six major global media companies: AT&T Inc. (owner of Warner Media), CBS Corp., Comcast Corp. (owner of NBCUniversal), Discovery Inc., Viacom Inc., and The Walt Disney Co. We modeled in a two-year recession, with the global economy beginning to unravel in the first quarter of 2019, an economic trough in mid-2020, and a recovery in 2021.