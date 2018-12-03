'BBB' Downgrade Risks May Be Overstated

Highlights

- Ratings on U.S. nonfinancial corporate issuers in the 'BBB' category have performed well over the past 35-plus years, even during periods of economic stress.

- Sizing downgrade risk based on our scenario analysis indicates $200 billion-$250 billion in potential fallen angel debt in the next recession. While material, this would be in line with past cycles when viewed as a percentage of the speculative-grade bond market, although we recognize further risks include the timing and composition of downgrades.

- While every cycle is unique, we believe strong business fundamentals and cash flow generation will support future ratings performance.

- Risks are posed by the significant amount of 'BBB' debt, the sizeable debt burden of a handful of issuers, as well as small pockets of higher leverage.

- Still, debt tends to be concentrated among the most stable sectors and issuers, with the majority of 'BBB' issuers leveraged below 3x in 2018 and 2019.