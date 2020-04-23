Trump’s tariff leniency may mean little for the economy, will prove complex

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, at the authority of President Donald Trump, will provide a 90 day deferral for the payment of tariffs due on imports in April and May. The exemptions are limited though (a) to exclude tariffs paid under section 201, 232, 301, 701 or 731 programs and (b) only for companies operating in financial hardship.

The first limitation includes special programs for: washing machines; solar panels; steel; aluminum; imports from China and; antidumping or countervailing subsidy cases.

As outlined in Panjiva’s research of April 15 there was a 6.8% year over year decline in U.S. customs duties in March to reach $4.82 billion. That reflected a combination of reduced tariff rates on imports from China (list 4A of section 301 duties) and an overall drop in U.S. imports.

TARIFF EXPANSION NOW IN REVERSE