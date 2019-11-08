Triple Trouble, But No Hurry, For Automakers Ahead of Tariff Review

The Trump administration’s section 232 “national security” investigation of the automotive industry is close to a conclusion. In May the White House gave the U.S. Trade Representative until Nov. 13 to report back on whether trade negotiations with Japan and the EU were sufficient to avert the need for wide-ranging automotive tariffs. There’s also a decision due on whether to act on the Commerce Department’s earlier report on the investigation – which has remained private – as outlined in Panjiva’s research of Oct. 1.

On top of the section 232 uncertainty, the industry also faces uncertainties from the implementation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The passage of USMCA into U.S. law has been delayed, while the Trump administration wants to intervene directly in corporate supply chain planning, Bloomberg reports.

The two regulatory challenges come as the industry is already facing challenges from slowing sales. Panjiva’s analysis of official data shows total U.S. sales fell 1.8% year over year in October after a 0.6% rise in 3Q. Sales of foreign-built vehicles climbed 0.5%, including a 1.7% rise in light truck sales in October.

TRUCKS BEAT CARS, FOREIGN BEATS DOMESTIC