The Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Will Negatively Affect the Cash Flow of Gaming and Lodging Companies Exposed to the Asia-Pacific

Our Chief Asia-Pacific Economist reviewed the impact of past pandemics and has identified the various channels through which the current virus could affect the region's economy, including household consumption, business capital expenditure, government consumption, and trade and supply disruptions (for more info, see "Coronavirus In China: Early Thoughts On The Economic Impact," published Jan. 23, 2020). In this article, we focus specifically on the potential impact of the outbreak on select gaming, lodging, and cruise companies.

There is sufficient uncertainty regarding the virus' incubation period and attack and fatality rates, as well as whether or not the authorities will be able to quickly contain the spread of the pathogen, such that quantifying its potential impact on any one company is unwise at this time. So far, the Chinese authorities have instituted a near-total travel ban for Hubei province, its capital Wuhan, and certain other Chinese cities. The authorities have also shut down major tourist sites, including the Forbidden City and sections of the Great Wall, and have cancelled all public Lunar New Year celebrations in Macau. In addition, the government of Macau has announced it may close all casinos located in the territory if the spread of the virus is not contained. Therefore, we believe some gaming and lodging companies we rate that have material exposure to China and select parts of the Asia-Pacific region have probably already begun to experience a decline in their cash flow, which we expect will continue until the virus is contained and normal travel patterns resume.

Gaming

Macau is the most exposed gaming market to the spread of the coronavirus. Other gaming markets in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), such as Singapore, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Australia, also heavily rely on Chinese visitation and will experience some cash flow disruption. For example, Singapore derives about 20% of its total tourist visitation from mainland China.

Macau's gaming operators are even more heavily reliant on visitation from mainland China. Customers from the Chinese mainland accounted for approximately 71% of the island's visitation during the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2019. Travel restrictions and fears of travelling related to the Wuhan coronavirus contributed to a 75% decline in visitor arrivals from mainland China and a 69% overall decline in visitation for the first four days of the 2020 Spring Festival's Golden Week. Moreover, the pace of the decline accelerated over those four days. While there is significant uncertainty around the effect of the outbreak on Macau's visitation and cash flow, we believe the market will likely rebound once the outbreak is contained and travel fears abate. However, a prolonged and severe reduction in visitation will likely have a significant impact on the cash flow of the issuers we rate in Macau and other APAC gaming markets that rely on Chinese visitation. This could lead us to take negative rating actions on these companies, especially those that are closer to their current downgrade thresholds.

We view Wynn Resorts Ltd. as one of the weaker-positioned gaming issuers with regard to its ability to withstand severe or prolonged cash flow declines in Macau. This is because the company derives about 70% of its property-level EBITDA from the island and we forecast that it has a limited cushion under its 5x leverage downgrade threshold coming into 2020.

In comparison, Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a significant cushion relative to its downgrade thresholds and some ability to moderate its shareholder returns. Nevertheless, the company is heavily reliant on the cash flow from its Macau and Singapore properties, which--combined--accounted for 91% of its adjusted property EBITDA for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2019. If Las Vegas Sands experiences a severe and prolonged period of reduced cash flow, we believe its cushion under its high-3x leverage downgrade threshold would rapidly decline.

While we initially expected Melco Resorts (Macau) Ltd. to have a cushion of about 0.5x relative to its 3.5x leverage downgrade thresholds in 2020, we believe the company has limited flexibility to absorb a prolonged and severe decline in its cash flow. This is because the increasing level of capital expenditure (capex) required for its Studio City Phase II project in 2020 will exacerbate the leveraging impact of its cash flow declines.

In addition, due to its high 2020 capex requirements Genting Berhad has limited flexibility to absorb a significant and prolonged decline in the cash flow from its Singaporean or Malaysian casinos. We believe Singapore is much more reliant on Chinese visitation than Malaysia.

Universal Entertainment Corp. also faces potential cash flow declines at its Okada Manila resort in the Philippines, which contributes over 50% of its total revenue. We believe visitors from mainland China account for a portion of this resort's clientele; however, we believe the profit contribution from its Chinese visitors is modest compared with its potential revenue exposure. We already have a negative outlook on the company signaling downside risk. If a prolonged reduction in visitation to its resort leads to a weaker operating performance and causes its leverage to stay above 3x in fiscal year 2020, we may consider lowering our ratings.

On the other hand, MGM Resorts International has some flexibility to weather cash flow declines in Macau because the island only comprises about 25% of its property EBITDA. The company also has a cushion of approximately 0.75x-1.00x relative to our 5.5x downgrade threshold under our prior base-case forecast and management has the flexibility to alter its planned capital returns in 2020 to blunt the leveraging impact of its reduced cash flow from Macau.

The tourism industry in Cambodia, where NagaCorp Ltd. operates a casino resort, is increasingly reliant on Chinese visitation, which represented approximately 39% of the total visitors to the country in the first half of 2019. We note that VIP customers, which are more volatile by nature, accounted for 73% of the company's revenue as of six months ended June 2019. This, combined with our forecast for negative discretionary cash flow over the next 12-24 months, could rapidly reduce the company's cushion relative to our downside leverage threshold for 2020, potentially pressuring the rating. Furthermore, if the effects of the outbreak are prolonged it could heighten NagaCorp's refinancing risk because the company has $300 million of upcoming debt maturing in May 2021.

We believe the coronavirus will likely reduce both VIP and mass-market visitation to Crown Resorts Ltd.'s properties in Australia. However, it is still too early to quantify the outbreak's eventual effect on the company's earnings given Australia's still-strong domestic economy and our view that it has a smaller cash flow exposure to the outbreak than the firms operating in Macau and Singapore. Furthermore, we believe Crown has ample headroom relative to our 2.5x leverage downgrade threshold given its sizable cash balances and low net debt.

In our view, SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. is likely the least-exposed gaming company in the region because it has a relatively lower exposure to Chinese VIP customers. Therefore, we believe the coronavirus will have less of an effect on SKYCITY's operating performance even though it has a smaller cushion under its downgrade thresholds than Crown.

Lodging

We have not undertaken any rating actions on lodging operators in the region related to the virus outbreak because these companies have significant anticipated financial flexibility and good leverage cushions under our downgrade thresholds to withstand a moderate reduction in their 2020 cash flow. However, there are a number of global lodging companies that we rate with material and growing exposures to the Asia-Pacific region (See the table below). For decades, we have said that one of the greatest risks to the lodging industry stems from terror attacks, geopolitical unrest, and health scares--like the current coronavirus outbreak--that could have a significant temporary impact on travel demand and thus their financial performance. Having a globally diversified rooms base helps mitigate the effect of regional events because travel demand tends to shift to alternative markets before eventually recovering once the event-related fears subside. Currently, we believe the impact of the coronavirus will probably not be as severe in scope and longevity as the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks or the worst periodic flu pandemics over the past two decades, especially because it is occurring when the U.S. and global economy are otherwise relatively strong. If the outbreak achieves pandemic status, takes a significant amount of time to contain, and severely hinders the Chinese economy, which would--in turn--hurt the global economy, the negative feedback loop this creates could prolong the financial impact on lodging companies.

This threat comes at a time when the global lodging companies' much-larger base of U.S. revenue per available room (RevPAR) has stalled. We are now forecasting flat U.S. RevPAR for these companies in 2020 as a starting point in our base-case forecasts. However, nearly all of the branded hotel rooms in the APAC region operated by companies that we rate based in the U.S. and urope are either managed or franchised, not owned. Therefore, flat U.S. RevPAR in 2020 will have less of an effect on these managers and franchisors because they will be able to offset the decline with rooms growth in other regions and do not carry owned-hotel expenses. Partly offsetting each company's rooms exposure is that the RevPAR in dollars in the Asia-Pacific region is lower than in North America and Europe because per capita incomes and average daily rates are lower in the region. Therefore, the revenue exposure for each company is lower than their rooms exposure.

In addition, it is our understanding that Accor S.A.'s high rooms exposure of 30% compares with a lower fee exposure of approximately 20% and that the company has completed its separation from its owned hotels. Hyatt Hotels Corp.’s exposure to APAC almost entirely consists of managed and franchised rooms, which generate a moderate level of fee-based EBITDA compared with the company's large EBITDA base of owned hotel rooms located outside the region. Therefore, Hyatt's EBITDA exposure is probably half of its total rooms exposure. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s large APAC rooms exposure is partly offset by its master franchising relationships in China, which cause the proportion of its EBITDA it generates from the region to account for a smaller percentage than its rooms exposure. Additionally, while we believe inbound travel to North America from China accounts for a modest percentage of total hotel bookings in North America, outbound travel restrictions on Chinese nationals could hurt lodging companies' cash flow.

We believe each of these rated lodging issuers currently have significant financial flexibility, provided by their cash flow generation and balance sheet leverage that is sufficiently below their downgrade thresholds, to withstand the potential impairment of their cash flow this year. However, if a probable worsening of the outbreak causes the occupancy levels and RevPAR in their key markets to deteriorate further, we will address their reactions to these conditions and the potential impact on our ratings. If travel and hotel bookings in the region remain impaired for several weeks or months and the lodging operators we rate fail to mitigate their diminished cash flow levels by reducing their capital allocation to share repurchases or other near-term capital uses, causing their S&P-adjusted leverage to approach our downgrade thresholds, we could revise our outlooks or lower our ratings on these companies.

Cruise

Cruise operators have temporarily suspended their operations and canceled cruises in China in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the government's resulting travel restrictions. We believe global cruise operators currently have moderate exposure to the outbreak because cruise deployments in China are relatively modest at about 5% of annual 2020 capacity. Nevertheless, the combination of cancelled sailings and travel restrictions that will lead to cancellations by Chinese fly-cruise guests who are booked on cruises leaving from ports outside of China will have some negative revenue impact. However, the outbreak has also led to a drop in oil prices, which might somewhat reduce the effect of the revenue declines on their cash flow. Furthermore, although they would incur costs to do so, cruise operators have some flexibility to relocate ships to other markets, which could mitigate the impact of the outbreak if it is prolonged assuming other travel markets are not significantly affected. Nevertheless, if the outbreak is not contained and leads to broader travel fears, reduced travel demand, and a potentially weaker global economy, cruise operators could face more significant revenue declines. In our view, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and NCL Corp. Ltd. currently have more cushion in their forecasted 2020 credit measures to weather some disruption than Carnival Corp. does.