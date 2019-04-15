 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/the-u-k-residential-mortgage-market-s-resilience-could-withstand-brexit-pressures content
U.K. Residential Mortgage Market's Resilience vs Brexit

Highlights

- Recent loan-level and transaction-level regulations alongside consistent economic growth have contributed to the U.K. mortgage market's improved performance over the past decade.

- However, origination volumes began declining on the back of stretched affordability and political uncertainty following the Brexit referendum.

- The mortgage and RMBS markets' reaction and performance in the foreseeable future remains uncertain, with the outcome of Brexit negotiations weighing negatively.

- We expect the low interest rate environment to remain supportive of both low arrears and house prices

Apr. 15 2019 — After 10 years of strong performance, activity levels in the U.K. mortgage and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) markets are showing signs of softening. Transaction volumes are decreasing, and the property price growth in some regions has entered into negative territory.

Sluggish worldwide economic growth, historically high property prices, and the political uncertainty around the terms of Brexit raise questions on the future performance of the mortgage and RMBS markets. That said, S&P Global Ratings remains cautiously positive about the market's performance in the near to medium term.

A Decade Of Strong Credit Performance

Ten years after the peak of the global financial crisis, the U.K. mortgage and RMBS markets have proven resilient. The proportion of loans in arrears currently stands at historically low levels: as of fourth-quarter 2018, total delinquencies in our prime RMBS index amounted to 1.8% compared with 2.3% in first-quarter 2008. Over the same period, the percentage of delinquent loans in our nonconforming index decreased to 12.7% from 21.7% (see chart 1).

Late stage arrears, defined as loans that have been delinquent for a period of 90 days or more, have followed the same trend, with their proportion having reduced to 0.8% from 0.9% in our prime index, and to 6.1% from 10.6% in our nonconforming index.

Read the Full Report
Download