U.K. Residential Mortgage Market's Resilience vs Brexit

Highlights

- Recent loan-level and transaction-level regulations alongside consistent economic growth have contributed to the U.K. mortgage market's improved performance over the past decade.

- However, origination volumes began declining on the back of stretched affordability and political uncertainty following the Brexit referendum.

- The mortgage and RMBS markets' reaction and performance in the foreseeable future remains uncertain, with the outcome of Brexit negotiations weighing negatively.

- We expect the low interest rate environment to remain supportive of both low arrears and house prices