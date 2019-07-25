The State of Social Housing Is the English Model Catching On?

At the same time, the regulatory regimes in Canada, New Zealand, and Sweden in our view preserve a high degree of administrative and financial integration between governments and social housing providers, and therefore tend to have safer and more stable funding environments.

Some elements of these trends are also emerging in the devolved regions of the U.K., as well as in the U.S., France, and The Netherlands.

Jul. 25 2019 — Relations between the U.K. government and English social housing providers have changed substantially over the past decade. The government has reduced its ownership of and spending on the social housing sector, making it more independent in terms of ownership and funding. Large-scale stock transfers have shifted more stock to private providers, mostly charities, while the government has substantially reduced grants for social housing development. To avoid excessive pressure on tenants, the government has also tightened the rent regime, imposing rent cuts on English social housing providers.

This has led to a shift in the behavior of social housing associations (HAs). HAs have changed the activities they pursue and how they fund them, and are now taking on more risk, essentially engaging in a new business model. Lower grants have driven HAs to borrow from the capital markets to finance development-for-sale activities. They then use the proceeds from such activities to cross-subsidize social and affordable housing development (see chart 1).

The transformation in the social housing sector has led to overall lower credit quality, reflected in the multiple downgrades in S&P Global Ratings' English HA portfolio over the past three years. Of the 20 U.K. entities we rated in March 2015, the average stand-alone credit profile (SACP)--our assessment of HAs' intrinsic creditworthiness--has fallen from 'a+' to 'a-' between then and now, which reflects the shift to riskier market-based activities.

Although the substantial scale of development-for-sale activity remains unique to England, we are seeing the regulatory frameworks of social housing sectors in other places move in a similar direction. HAs in the U.K.'s devolved regions (Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales) are increasing their borrowings, and in Wales, a one-year rent settlement has been imposed. Nevertheless, for the time being, HAs' exposure to market sales is low due to a steady stream of development grants.

State ownership in the French social housing sector is reducing, while French HAs are becoming active in financing themselves from the capital markets and asset sales instead of relying on grants. Similarly, rated U.S. HAs are not government-owned and benefit from grants, but have the capacity to explore market-related activities to compensate for the uncertainty of federal funding. These trends may increase the pressure on HAs' credit quality over time, although we don't see immediate risks for the credit ratings on rated entities from substantial exposure to market risks or excessive debt burdens.

Dutch HAs have substantially reduced market sales after the government fund stopped providing guarantees on loans for nontraditional activities, although the sector remains exposed to market risks.

In contrast, HAs with closer links to their respective governments, as in Canada, New Zealand, and Sweden, tend to enjoy safer and more stable funding environments.

The Credit Quality Of England's Social Housing Providers Has Fallen

Over the past decade, the operational and financial relations between the U.K. government and English HAs have changed, leading to higher credit risk in the social housing sector. In England, before a wave of large-scale stock transfers started in the 1990s, the provision of housing was largely shared between local authorities and HAs. Both enjoyed substantial grants from central government and therefore had no need to venture into nontraditional activities, such as sales, to cross-subsidize. In addition to grants, social housing providers had the flexibility to increase social rents, and between 2002 and 2015, were allowed to increase social rents by the retail price index plus 0.5%. However, over the past decade, many government-owned houses have been transferred to private HAs through large-scale stock transfers, devolving the responsibility of housing from the government to the private HAs.

On top of that, recent welfare reforms and policy changes such as grant reductions, a 1% rent deduction for general and supported needs housing until 2020, the rollout of Universal Credit, and the local housing allowance cap have led to a further shift in the funding structure of the sector. As HAs' cash flow from operations came under pressure through the imposed rent cuts, and government grant funding fell away, the sector, especially the London-based HAs, reacted predominantly by turning to the capital markets for funding and cross-subsidizing their social and affordable development through sales receipts.

Development-for-sale activities funded through borrowings in the form of bank loans, bonds, or private placements with investors have become a permanent core business for some HAs. This has structurally changed their risk appetites and business models, and, combined with the rent cuts, has led to weaker EBITDA margins, higher leverage, and lower interest coverage ratios. Of the 20 U.K. entities we rated in March 2015, the average SACP has fallen from 'a+' to 'a-' between then and now, which reflects the shift to riskier market-based activities.

We think that significant exposure to sales activities limits the visibility and predictability of future earnings in a way not typically seen with a traditional housing association providing mainly social rent properties. These market activities, particularly outright sales and first-tranche shared-ownership property sales, elevate HAs' risk profiles as they become exposed to business cycles, higher competition, and the cyclicality in the residential property development sector, while reducing their ability to withstand external risks.

This increase in risk appetite has affected some of the London-based HAs in our portfolio, such as London & Quadrant Housing Trust, Clarion Housing Group Ltd., and Notting Hill Genesis. (See "U.K.-Based London & Quadrant Housing Trust Rating Lowered To 'A-' On Weaker Earnings; Outlook Stable," published July 18, 2019, "Clarion Housing Group Ltd. Outlook Revised To Negative; 'A' Ratings Affirmed, published July 23, 2019, and "U.K.-Based Notting Hill Genesis Downgraded To 'A-'; Outlook Stable," published June 5, 2019.

Some Elements Of The Trends Among English HAs Are Spreading Elsewhere

In other regions and countries, the creation of private HAs signals that the link between governments and the sector may be weakening, leading to higher borrowings and the rise of nontraditional activities. Some elements of this trend can be seen in the U.K.'s devolved regions, as well as in the U.S., France, and The Netherlands. However, so far we have not seen changes in the funding profile of these areas' social housing sectors.

In all these areas, HAs remain focused on social housing and still receive substantial government grants. Rental frameworks are flexible, and the focus on the provision of social housing remains key. Nevertheless, with gradually rising financial pressure from low or uncertain grants and/or tighter rent regimes, HAs in these areas are increasing their borrowings and, in some cases, market activities.

U.K. devolved regions

The social housing sector in the U.K.'s devolved regions is similar to England in that the provision of social housing is largely supplied by private HAs formed through large-scale voluntary transfers. Scotland's Wheatley Housing Group Ltd. (Wheatley; A+/Stable), for example, was formed through the transfer of properties from Glasgow City Council. Wheatley is a traditional HA with no sales exposure. Despite receiving large government grants, Wheatley also raises its external financing on the capital markets, an ability it acquired post the transfer of stock from Glasgow City Council. Raising debt results in a higher burden of debt that Wheatley may not have required if it had remained government-owned.

HAs operating in the U.K.'s devolved regions, namely Wheatley and Link Group Ltd. (A+/Negative) in Scotland, ClwydAlyn Housing Ltd (A/Stable) in Wales, and Apex Housing Association Ltd. (A-/Stable) in Northern Ireland, operate in a more competitive environment. Private rents are low in these economically weaker areas, and therefore these HAs tend to face competition from the private market due to the smaller gap between their social rents and the market rents. This is a factor that state-owned enterprises do not have to manage.

U.S.

In the U.S., HAs are not government-owned, but act as quasi-government organizations, generally servicing their local or regional areas at a state level. Despite being formed by the state, U.S. HAs operate essentially as independent not-for-profit organizations, which is the same as in the U.K. The federal government oversees the sector through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HAs in the U.S. are dependent on the housing programs that the HUD administers. U.S. HAs can raise private financing and are free from federally imposed borrowing limits. With federal funding uncertain, an increasing number of U.S. HAs have pursued private bond financing to meet their capital needs, and many U.S. HAs based on the West Coast have gone so far as to increase the number of apartments they rent at market rates.

That said, while the U.S. sector has similarities to the U.K. sector, the number of sales and subsequent risks are not present to the same extent as what we see in the U.K. at present. The U.S. HAs that we rate largely fall in the 'A+' rating category, with stronger debt profiles than their British peers. Chicago Housing Authority has debt to EBITDA of just 2.7x for example, with EBITDA interest coverage at a staggeringly high 7.9x.

Therefore, while the U.S. HAs are starting to operate more independently, their reliance on federal funding is reflected in their low leverage. U.S. HAs are operating in a similar way to many U.K. HAs before they ventured into sales to cross-subsidize social housing development. That said, federal funding remains uncertain. A cut in such funding could result in U.S. HAs exploring other ways of financing development or capital improvement, whether that be by increasing leverage or looking for a source of cross-subsidy.

France

As well as having a similar operating framework to England, the social housing sector in France displays trends that are reminiscent of the English reforms. Many HAs in the French sector operate privately, such as Maisons & Cites S.A. d'HLM (A+/Stable). In 2018, the French central government announced its decision to reduce housing allowances for tenants, with subsequent matching rent cuts for social HAs. While HAs may initially offset the impact through cost control, we expect that these policies will reduce French HAs' ability to self-finance their capital expenditure. This is similar to the 1% rent deduction for general and supported needs housing rent that was introduced in England in 2016, which resulted in HAs implementing cost-saving initiatives, but also increased their appetite for sales-related activities.

In addition, France passed its ELAN law in 2018 to facilitate sales of social housing units to other providers. We consider that this may push French HAs' asset sales to over 9% of their revenues in our base case for 2020, from less than 7% in 2016. While asset sales are an asset management exercise, we could see French social housing operators increase their exposure to market-related activities, such as developments for sale or private rentals, which would reduce the quality of their earnings. This has not occurred to date, and sales exposure remains limited at present. However, should more funding be required, the sale of existing assets is a short-term reprieve and open-market sales could be a riskier alternative to fixed asset sales.

The Netherlands

In The Netherlands, we have seen the regulatory framework move toward riskier activities and then back again, with regulators now limiting housing providers' independence in terms of the activities they can engage in. The sector underwent a transformation in the early 2010s, when housing providers decided to focus on diversifying their rental businesses, combined with the sale of properties, to cross-subsidize their regulated lettings business. Although the sector benefited from extremely strong ongoing regulatory support and monitoring from the government of The Netherlands via the sectoral guarantee fund Waarborgfonds Sociale Woningbouw (WSW), sluggishness in the property market dampened asset sales income and worsened the financial performance of entities with sales exposure.

This higher risk appetite also led to aggressive financial techniques, such as certain HAs taking out large derivative positions betting on interest rate fluctuations. This distress in the sector resulted in WSW incurring losses through its guarantees to the creditors of two failing HAs. The distress in the sector also tested the institutional framework and led to the implementation of the New Housing Act in 2015, which reduced the independence of sector participants, both in terms of the activities they could engage in and the management of their treasury operations, all with the aim of reducing risk.

The Housing Act limited HAs from expanding further into market-rate lettings, requiring HAs to split social and nonsocial activities and to refinance WSW-guaranteed debt to fund nonsocial business from 2023. Sales declined steadily following the introduction of the Housing Act, and although there remains some activity, it is mainly to complete ongoing schemes or fulfil requirements as directed by local government.

The Traditional Model Still Dominates In Sweden, Canada, And New Zealand

While in some countries, governments are trying to find a new equilibrium between budget spending and the quality of service, in other countries, regulatory frameworks remain very traditional, with strong government ownership and financing.

This is a typical pattern in relations between the Swedish local government and social housing providers. For example, the Swedish HA AB Stangastaden (AA-/Stable/A-1+) is owned by the Municipality of Linkoping and provides housing for the municipality. To support Stangastaden in this role, Linkoping set up a joint capital markets program ("Linköpingsgruppen") that carries a municipal guarantee. While not the same as a system of government grants, it means that Stangastaden can borrow in its own name but on much better terms. The close interaction between the Swedish HA and its respective government tends to result in a more supportive environment, which reduces the HA's risk exposure.

Similarly, in Uppsala, Sweden, Uppsalahem AB (AA-/Stable/A-1+) enjoys favorable funding conditions through its relationship with the local government. Uppsala borrows from the capital markets and then on-lends the funds to Uppsalahem, effectively managing Uppsalahem's treasury activities. Uppsala being rated 'AA+' means its cost of borrowing is cheaper than if Uppsalahem were to borrow in its own name.

Strong government oversight and financing is also manifest in our view of Toronto Community Housing Corp. (TCHC; AA-/Stable), which is responsible for providing affordable housing in the City of Toronto. TCHC operates in accordance with the objectives and principles set out by the province and receives funding from the province as a means of support. HAs in Canada are province-owned and therefore have strong oversight and ways of funding that keep their service offerings centralized and sheltered from riskier activities.

Government funding and strong access to liquidity underpin a supportive social housing framework. Depending on the state of a country's housing market, a government can set a housing target as part of its political manifesto. In such instances, HAs tend to be tasked with contributing a certain share. As a consequence, in the past, governments have given providers grants to help achieve these targets. Such funding means that HAs are not required to entirely self-fund their developments, and therefore tend to be less indebted.

We see similar supportive characteristics in state-owned housing provider Housing New Zealand Corp. (HNZ; AA+/Positive/A-1+). HNZ is tasked with contributing to the government's real estate development program, KiwiBuild, which aims to develop 100,000 homes over a ten-year period from 2018-2028. HNZ has had a New Zealand dollar (NZD) 3.05 billion debt issuance program approved by the government to help achieve its development target. Before this program was established, all of HNZ's debt was borrowed through the government of New Zealand (AA+/Positive/A-1+). While investors take comfort in HNZ's close ties with the New Zealand central government, including ongoing operating appropriations and subsidies, HNZ has begun raising debt in its own name to help finance capital spending.

We see the support for HNZ from the New Zealand government reflected in HNZ's financial profile, with margins comfortably above 30% and very strong leverage metrics of debt to EBITDA below 10x and EBITDA interest coverage of over 6x. There is also a correlation between HNZ's creditworthiness and that of its government. However, for Stangastaden, Uppsalahem, and TCHC, their creditworthiness differs from that of their respective governments. This is because these HAs are not owned by the central government, but by the municipalities and provinces, whereas HNZ is state-owned.