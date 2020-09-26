 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/the-sp-500-esg-index-defining-the-sustainable-core content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List
S&P Dow Jones Indices

The S&P 500 ESG Index Defining the Sustainable Core
S&P Dow Jones Indices

China A-Share Inclusion – An Update One Year Later

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Profitability, Liquidity, and Investability: The Key Drivers of Long-Term Outperformance of S&P SmallCap 600® versus Russell 2000

S&P Global Platts

As jet fuel market craters, sustainable aviation fuel prepares for takeoff

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Thermal Coal Companies Removed from the S&P 500® ESG Index in Response to Market Demand


The S&P 500 ESG Index Defining the Sustainable Core

he launch of the S&P 500 ESG Index in April 2019 signaled an evolution in sustainable investing.  Indices based on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data were no longer simply a means for companies to declare their sustainability credentials or tools to manage tactical investments playing a minor role in investors’ portfolios.  The S&P 500 ESG Index and other such indices were built to underlie strategic, long-term allocations at the core of investors’ portfolios.

For decades, the prospect of inclusion in ESG indices like the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices has encouraged companies to manage their businesses with various stakeholders and objectives in mind.  However, these pioneering, best-in-class indices tended to be narrow, including only a small selection of the top ESG performers.  This presented challenges to individual and institutional investors who were concerned about the risks inherent in highly concentrated portfolios defined by these indices.

The S&P 500 ESG Index addressed the need for an index that incorporates ESG values while offering benchmark-like performance.  Intentionally broad—including over 300 of the original S&P 500 companies—the S&P 500 ESG Index reflects many of the attributes of the S&P 500 itself, while providing an improved sustainability profile.  This construction can help ease concerns that there is an unavoidable and significant tradeoff between integrating ESG and achieving a desirable risk/return profile.

This paper outlines the characteristics of the S&P 500 ESG Index that have appealed to investors, including:

  • The easy-to-understand methodology behind the index;
  • How “financial materiality” drives index construction;
  • The similar risk/return profiles of the S&P 500 ESG Index and the S&P 500;
  • How the ESG characteristics of the S&P 500 ESG Index improve on those of the S&P 500; and
  • Specific examples demonstrating how the S&P 500 ESG Index methodology sorts and selects companies.

Read the Full Article
Download