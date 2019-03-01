The Key to Unlocking U.S. GDP Growth: Women

Highlights

Increased female labor force participation could accelerate U.S. GDP growth, adding a staggering $5.87 trillion to the global stock market in 10 years.

The employment rate for STEM educated adults stands at 88%, however only 14% of women studied a STEM field. Promoting higher education in STEM could unlock the earning power of American women.

Compared to men, women's earnings are just 83% of the equivalent male full-time workers. Therefore, women must work an extra 44 days each year to earn as much as their male counterpart does.