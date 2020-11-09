The Essential Podcast, Bonus Episode: The IIF Interviews — Strategic and Risk Management Priorities for Insurers

About this Episode
During the Institute of International Finance Annual Membership Meetings, the Essential Podcast interviewed some panelists to gain greater insight. This interview is with Patricia Kwan, Director, North America Financial Services Ratings at S&P Global Ratings, about challenges the insurance industry is currently facing.
The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets – macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, energy transition, and global trade – in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.
Listen and subscribe to this podcast on our podcast page, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Deezer.
Show Notes
- Read the latest research and insights on the insurance sector from S&P Global Ratings.
The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Molly Mintz.