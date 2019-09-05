 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/the-changing-face-of-energy-shell content
The Changing Face of Energy

Sep. 05 2019 — Women now occupy less than one-fifth of senior leadership spots at energy companies around the world, but trends this decade show growth for women on boards of directors, in career paths leading to the executive suite, and at the C-suite level.

That’s according to an analysis of companies around the world that are constituents of the S&P Global BMI Energy (Sector) Index and S&P Global BMI Utilities (Sector) Index. The analysis, by S&P Global Platts Analytics and S&P Global Market Intelligence, was based upon a dataset of personnel compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Gains were most visible on boards, where efforts to diversify are more established, with an added push from investors and, in some places, regulation (see figure 1).

The share of female board members in the S&P Global indices nearly doubled since 2000 to reach 15% for the energy sector on average. Growth in this decade was more than twice that of the last decade.

While it is unlikely that growth in women’s representation on boards would continue at the current rate, this would see energy boards attain 50-50 gender parity by 2058. Based on the same assumption, US boards would reach parity sooner, by 2044.

