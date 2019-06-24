Tariff Quote Watch: Giant Stages Tariff Breakaway, Followed by Cannondale and Trek

Jun. 24 2019 — Bicycle maker Giant is shifting production out of China, Bloomberg reports, to strengthen their supply chain against tariffs. Chairwoman Bonnie Tu stated “the era of Made In China and supplying globally is over” and signalled Giant’s move towards a more bespoke supply chain as part of a longer-term strategy that has been accelerated by tariffs.

Giant’s strategy is becoming increasingly common as the trade war between China and the U.S. appears here to stay, as outlined in Panjiva’s research of Jun. 14. Indeed, while it currently manufacturers principally in China, the Netherlands and Taiwan the firm Giant announced a new factory in Hungary last year.

Historically, Giant’s production for the U.S. market has come from Asia, with China claiming the lion’s share, but Panjiva data shows the mentioned supply chain shift in full swing. Giant’s imports by volume decreased 94.0% year over year from China in May, while rising 273.2% year over year from Taiwan. Taiwan looks set to produce the majority of Giant’s U.S. seasonal production moving forward.

GIANT CRANKS UP SUPPLIES FROM TAIWAN

Chart segments U.S. seaborne imports by Giant Bicycles by origin. Source: Panjiva

Competitors including Cannondale – a division of Dorel Industries – and Trek has also had to adapt their supply chains in the face of tariffs.

Trek has taken a more conservative approach, spinning down U.S. imports from China by 14.1% year over year in May, while increasing volume from Taiwan by 20.9% year over year. Trek may be relying on cost increases to defer tariff costs, with Trek’s Roger Gierhart, leader of their logistics practice, writing last year that “Trek will be forced to pass these costs on to the consumer, raising prices on adult bicycles, kid’s bicycles, components, and key bicycle safety equipment like helmets.“

Cannondale, while not as large an importer in overall volume, has also shifted its supply chain away from China with a decrease of imports by volume by 51.7% year over year in May. Taiwanese imports from Cannondale have jumped dramatically, however, with an increase of 508.3% year over year in May, with total imported volumes surpassing Trek’s Taiwanese imports.

GIANT PULLS THE BRAKES ON CHINA, TREK’S TAIWAN TRIP JUST STARTING

Chart segments U.S. seaborne imports by Giant Bicycles, Trek and Cannondate by origin. Source: Panjiva