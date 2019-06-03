Taking The Temperature: 18th European Leveraged Finance Conference Highlights

Jun. 03 2019 — On May 22, 2019, S&P Global Ratings hosted its 18th consecutive European Leveraged Finance conference in London. The event featured presentations and interactive Q&A streams led by S&P Global Ratings' analysts, with panels comprising key market participants and investors. The audience also participated in a live poll (see the end of this article for the results). This article summarizes the key messages from the presenters and the panelists' views on the themes raised by S&P Global moderators.

European Leveraged Loan And High Yield Bond New Issuance Engine Attempts To Sputter Back To Life

European year to date new issuance volume is about half of that for the same period last year. Although mergers and acquisitions (M&A) comprises over 70% of the supply, the size of the transactions has been quite lumpy which, coupled with an increased share of add-on transactions by existing issuers (28% of total volume), has limited diversification for investors' portfolios.

The lack of supply, supported by the change in forward guidance from the Fed and European Central Bank (ECB), has led to secondary market prices of loans and bonds rising during the first quarter, with over 30% of European loan flow names trading above par. This provides a supportive pricing environment for new issuance.

CLOs Continue To Be Key Players For European Loan Demand

Collateralized loan obligation (CLO) new issuance has not abated since 2016, reaching €9.4 billion year to date, establishing CLO managers as one of the key buyers of European leveraged loans accounting for nearly half of the demand for this paper compared to a third two years ago.

As debt new issuance is yet to materialize in a more meaningful way, this creates a technical backdrop that will continue to support tighter pricing and issuer-friendly terms. This could spark concerns surrounding CLOs' ability to maintain a healthy spread between their cost of liabilities and assets' yield, i.e., CLO arbitrage. That said, our panelists stated that they make investment decisions based on the underlying fundamentals of the credit and price accordingly, taking into account relative value opportunities in the secondary market, as appropriate.

Lack Of Systemic Risk Spells A Measured And "Localized" Next Cycle

Signs of top-of-the-cycle behavior are increasingly evident. The proportion of highly leveraged 'B' rated loans is rising, combined with increased total leverage levels, now nearly at pre-crisis levels. Furthermore, senior secured leverage has increased at a greater pace, with many transactions lacking a subordinated cushion. The proportion of subordinated debt as part of total indebtedness has reduced to around 6% in transactions year to date, compared to 15% prior to 2008. Equity cushions remain elevated at 45% however. Growth of direct lending as an alternative market is also rising.

With no debt maturity wall looming, this cycle looks like it will be characterized by individual credits facing challenges due to bad investment decisions, disruption to the business models and industries from new technologies (e.g., retail), and to a lesser extent, macroeconomic trends (e.g., softening in order books in the capital goods sector). U.S. issuers and investors are keeping a keen eye on Fed Policy, and potential interest rate hikes. This is less of a concern in Europe due to sluggish to non-existent economic growth and the ECB's continued support of lax monetary policy, both of which will likely keep rates negative until at least 2020. Political backdrop and recession risks are more pressing for the eurozone currently.

Although the prevalence of cov-lite loans mean default rates may stay low for longer, it also means that investors carry the volatility in risk repricing instead of the issuer. Previously, triggering maintenance covenants would normally result in repriced risk (higher coupons) or more lender favorable terms to be absorbed by the issuer, and by the extension sponsor. This "burden" of rebalancing risk is made greater by loan transferability restrictions (see below).

We are concerned that as the credit cycle extends, it raises the risk of greater short-term price volatility, deterioration in credit quality, and potentially a greater rate of defaults, as and when the credit cycle eventually turns. For further insight, see "European Leveraged Finance – Where are the Canaries?," published on May 28, 2019.