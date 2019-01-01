In this five-part special report on China's small independent refiners, S&P Global Platts' extensive tour of the Shandong-based refining sector gauges the direction the region is headed and what this means for global oil markets. Shandong's independents have come a long way, having driven China's and global oil demand growth, but they also face new challenges as the country's overall refining sector evolves.
Spotlight on Shandong
APAC Economic Snapshots: The Cyclical Tide is Receding
Global Credit Conditions: October 2019
Climate Week 2019
What is the “G” in ESG?
Spotlight on Shandong
- Theme CommoditiesEnergyOil
- Tags China
- Theme
- CommoditiesEnergyOil
- Tags
- China