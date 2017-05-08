SPIVA® Latin America Year-End 2016 Results

Equity markets in Latin America saw gains across the board in 2016, with Brazil being one of the leaders, as the S&P Brazil BMI (BRL) returned 37.90%. The Chilean market saw the largest yearly return since 2010, with a return of 13.53% for the S&P Chile BMI (CLP), while the S&P Mexico BMI (MXN) returned 6.99%.
As shown in Exhibit 1, the majority of active fund managers in Latin American markets were unable to outperform their respective benchmarks for all categories measured—one-, three-, and five-year periods.
Exhibit 1: Percentage of Funds Outperformed by the Benchmark
|Fund Category
|Comparison Index
|One-Year (%)
|Three-Year (%)
|Five-Year (%)
|Brazil Equity Funds
|S&P Brazil BMI
|81.95
|70.02
|72.29
|Brazil Large-Cap Funds
|SS&P Brazil LargeCap
|97.80
|72.45
|85.88
|Brazil Mid-/Small-Cap Funds
|S&P Brazil MidSmallCap
|69.88
|89.89
|84.06
|Brazil Corporate Bond Funds
|Anbima Debentures Index (IDA)
|91.87
|95.29
|98.39
|Brazil Government Bond Funds
|Anbima Market Index (IMA)
|76.57
|82.25
|81.94
|Chile Equity Funds
|S&P Chile BMI
|85.71
|86.05
|88.89
|Mexico Equity Funds
|S&P Mexico BMI
|75.51
|85.11
|69.77
Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Morningstar. Data for periods ending Dec. 31, 2016. Outperformance is based on equal-weighted fund counts. Index performance based on total return in local country currency. Table is provided for illustrative purposes. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Exhibit 2 shows the rolling five-year underperformance numbers reported in the SPIVA Latin America Scorecard since it was introduced in 2015. For all categories, the majority of managers underperformed their benchmark for a five-year time horizon, regardless of the report end date. “Consistent underperformance” is a suitable characterization.