 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/spiva-latin-america-year-end-2016-results content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

In This List

SPIVA® Latin America Year-End 2016 Results
S&P Dow Jones Indices

How Smart Beta Strategies Work in the Chinese Market

Panjiva Insights: China Beyond Tariffs

Infrastructure Investment As An Elixir For Ailing U.S. Productivity Growth

When Women Lead, Firms Win


SPIVA® Latin America Year-End 2016 Results

Equity markets in Latin America saw gains across the board in 2016, with Brazil being one of the leaders, as the S&P Brazil BMI (BRL) returned 37.90%. The Chilean market saw the largest yearly return since 2010, with a return of 13.53% for the S&P Chile BMI (CLP), while the S&P Mexico BMI (MXN) returned 6.99%.

As shown in Exhibit 1, the majority of active fund managers in Latin American markets were unable to outperform their respective benchmarks for all categories measured—one-, three-, and five-year periods.


Exhibit 1: Percentage of Funds Outperformed by the Benchmark

Fund Category Comparison Index One-Year (%) Three-Year (%) Five-Year (%)
Brazil Equity Funds S&P Brazil BMI 81.95 70.02 72.29
Brazil Large-Cap Funds SS&P Brazil LargeCap 97.80 72.45 85.88
Brazil Mid-/Small-Cap Funds S&P Brazil MidSmallCap 69.88 89.89 84.06
Brazil Corporate Bond Funds Anbima Debentures Index (IDA) 91.87 95.29 98.39
Brazil Government Bond Funds Anbima Market Index (IMA) 76.57 82.25 81.94
Chile Equity Funds S&P Chile BMI 85.71 86.05 88.89
Mexico Equity Funds S&P Mexico BMI 75.51 85.11 69.77

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Morningstar. Data for periods ending Dec. 31, 2016. Outperformance is based on equal-weighted fund counts. Index performance based on total return in local country currency. Table is provided for illustrative purposes. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.


Exhibit 2 shows the rolling five-year underperformance numbers reported in the SPIVA Latin America Scorecard since it was introduced in 2015. For all categories, the majority of managers underperformed their benchmark for a five-year time horizon, regardless of the report end date. “Consistent underperformance” is a suitable characterization.

Graph+-+Rolling+Five-Year+Underperformance