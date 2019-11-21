 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/sp-global-to-acquire-the-esg-ratings-business-from-robecosam-shell content
S&P Global to Acquire the ESG Ratings Business from RobecoSAM
S&P Global to Acquire the ESG Ratings Business from RobecoSAM

Highlights

Transaction bolsters S&P Global's position as the premier resource for Essential ESG Data, Benchmarks and Insights builds on long-standing, successful partnership between both companies.

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and RobecoSAM, an affiliate of Robeco, announced today that S&P Global will acquire the ESG Ratings Business from RobecoSAM which includes the widely followed SAM* Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) – an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices. The CSA is recognized as one of the most advanced ESG scoring methodologies, as it draws upon 20 years of experience analyzing sustainability's impact on a company's long-term value creation.

The ESG Ratings Business is comprised of two units: one administering the SAM CSA for the purpose of issuing ESG Ratings and a second that provides in-depth reports to companies seeking to understand their performance relative to their peers.

View the Press Release
