S&P Global Named to “The Civic 50” List of Most Community-Minded Companies in America

NEW YORK, June 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced that it has once again been named to The Civic 50 list, an initiative by Points of Light that honors the most community-minded companies in the nation. The Company was named to The Civic 50 in 2012 and 2013.

S&P Global was recognized for its outstanding community engagement programs, charitable giving and the support and participation of the Company's management team in these initiatives.

In 2015, the Company's signature volunteer program, Community Impact Month, enabled 5,000 employees to volunteer alongside 70 nonprofit partners in 31 cities, across five continents. Additionally last year, S&P Global gave $3.7 million to nonprofits that provide programs to help professionals and students develop the skills they need for careers in such fields as data or technology, and support women entrepreneurs.

"Our ongoing commitment to civic engagement is a key part of our corporate responsibility and is demonstrated by the increasing number of our employees who contribute to their communities through mentorships and a range of other volunteer opportunities," said Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global. "I thank the men and women of our Company for everything they do to achieve our corporate responsibility mission of creating economic opportunity and building thriving communities where we all live and work."

The world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, Points of Light determines the winners through an annual survey of companies with more than $1 billion in revenue. Winners are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program, including investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

The Civic 50 Report, which presents the main themes, findings, data and best practices of Civic 50 companies, in addition to a complete list of The Civic 50, can be found at www.Civic50.org.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 20,000 employees in 31 countries. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Media Contact

Jason Feuchtwanger

Director, Corporate Media Relations

(212) 438-1247 (office)

(347) 419-4169 (mobile)

jason.feuchtwanger@spglobal.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-named-to-the-civic-50-list-of-most-community-minded-companies-in-america-300291422.html

SOURCE S&P Global