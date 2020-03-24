S&P Global Foundation Announces USD $2 Million in Funds to Support COVID-19 Response Efforts

NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced that the S&P Global Foundation, the Company's charitable giving arm, has allocated an initial pool of USD $2 million in funds to support the global response to the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The first wave of funds will support grants to the following nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), with a focus on food scarcity, medical supplies and broad COVID-19 response:

UNICEF COVID-19 Fund , for prevention education and hand washing supplies, medical supplies, and support for vulnerable children and families around the world

Direct Relief , for protective gear and medical supplies in global communities that are highly impacted by COVID-19

Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund , to ensure that food banks across the United States are able to provide for at-risk children, low-income families and individuals in need

Food Bank of New York City COVID-19 Readiness Response , to provide food to children and low-income families and individuals across all five boroughs of New York City, where S&P Global is headquartered

Give2Asia, to provide critical medical supplies to high-need communities in China (the Foundation issued this grant in early February to meet the emergent needs of our Asia-Pacific community)

"As the impact of COVID-19 is felt across the world, S&P Global is committed to supporting relief efforts to aid our global community," said Annette O'Hanlon, Chief Corporate Responsibility & Diversity Officer at S&P Global and President of the S&P Global Foundation. "We are hopeful that these funds can make an immediate and meaningful impact for those on the front lines saving lives, caring for the sick and vulnerable, and working to bring an end to this pandemic."

The S&P Global Foundation is committed to identifying and supporting additional NGOs to receive further funding, particularly for the small business community, as this global health crisis continues to develop.

In addition, the Foundation will support S&P Global employees in making an impact – it will match contributions made through the Company's Disaster Relief Matching Gift Program to amplify efforts in support of global COVID-19 response.

About the S&P Global Foundation

The S&P Global Foundation is the philanthropic arm of S&P Global. The Foundation's engagement strives to make a genuine impact on the communities in which we live, with three key focus areas: Bridging the Global Skills Gap, Creating an Inclusive Economy, and Promoting a Sustainable Environment. For more information visit www.spglobal.com/foundation.

Media Contact

Tara Powers

Director, Communications

646-335-3662

tara.powers@spglobal.com