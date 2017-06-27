 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/sp-corelogic-case-shiller-national-home-price-nsa-index-sets-record-for-fifth-consecutive-month content
S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price NSA Index Sets Record for Fifth Consecutive Month
On Tuesday, June 27, 2017, S&P Dow Jones Indices released the latest results of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. Data through April 2017 reveals the following:

Year-Over-Year

  • The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 5.5% annual gain in April, down from 5.6% last month. The increase secured the index’s fifth consecutive record high.
  • The 10-City Composite and the 20-City Composite indices recorded 4.9% and 5.7% annual increases, respectively, down from 5.2% and 5.9%, respectively, last month.
  • Seattle, Portland and Dallas reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities, with year-over-year price increases of 12.9%, 9.3% and 8.4%, respectively.
  • Seven cities reported higher price increases in the year ending April 2017 than in the year ending March 2017.

Month-over-Month

  • Before seasonal adjustment, the National Index posted a month-over-month gain of 0.9% in April; the 10-City Composite posted a 0.8% increase, and the 20-City Composite reported a 0.9% increase.
  • After seasonal adjustment, the National Index recorded a 0.2% month-over-month increase. The 10-City Composite also hit a 0.2% month-over-month increase, while the 20-City Composite recorded a 0.3% month-over-month increase.
  • Before seasonal adjustment, 18 of the 20 cities reported increases in April. After seasonal adjustment, 13 cities saw prices rise.

Historical

  • Measured from their June/July 2006 peaks, the peak-to-current decline for the 20-City Composite and 10-City composite is 4.5% and 6.9%, respectively.