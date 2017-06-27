S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price NSA Index Sets Record for Fifth Consecutive Month

On Tuesday, June 27, 2017, S&P Dow Jones Indices released the latest results of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. Data through April 2017 reveals the following:
Year-Over-Year
- The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 5.5% annual gain in April, down from 5.6% last month. The increase secured the index’s fifth consecutive record high.
- The 10-City Composite and the 20-City Composite indices recorded 4.9% and 5.7% annual increases, respectively, down from 5.2% and 5.9%, respectively, last month.
- Seattle, Portland and Dallas reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities, with year-over-year price increases of 12.9%, 9.3% and 8.4%, respectively.
- Seven cities reported higher price increases in the year ending April 2017 than in the year ending March 2017.
Month-over-Month
- Before seasonal adjustment, the National Index posted a month-over-month gain of 0.9% in April; the 10-City Composite posted a 0.8% increase, and the 20-City Composite reported a 0.9% increase.
- After seasonal adjustment, the National Index recorded a 0.2% month-over-month increase. The 10-City Composite also hit a 0.2% month-over-month increase, while the 20-City Composite recorded a 0.3% month-over-month increase.
- Before seasonal adjustment, 18 of the 20 cities reported increases in April. After seasonal adjustment, 13 cities saw prices rise.
Historical
- Measured from their June/July 2006 peaks, the peak-to-current decline for the 20-City Composite and 10-City composite is 4.5% and 6.9%, respectively.