Signposts Marking Corporate China's Road To Default

Jun. 03 2019 — Corporate defaults continue to rise in China despite easier monetary conditions. So far in 2019, 25 issuers have defaulted, representing obligations of about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 33 billion (US$4.8 billion). This follows a record RMB100 billion in onshore-bond defaults in 2018. S&P Global Ratings anticipates default rates will likely gain moderately in 2019, given a slowing economy and an increase in the volume of bonds maturing.

Excessive leverage or weak liquidity are not the only drivers of default. Qualitative factors are playing an increasing role. In April, the bond and share prices of Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (not rated) plunged after the company disclosed it overstated its cash balance at end of 2017 by RMB30 billion. The default of Kangde Xin Composite Material Co Ltd. (KDX, not rated) in January 2019 raised eyebrows because the company failed to repay RMB1.5 billion even after reporting it had RMB16 billion of cash on hand as of September 2018.

We expect such irregularities to increase the market and regulatory focus on corporate governance and information disclosure. Recent tightening of regulations is a step in the right direction, however, further actions are needed, in our opinion.

A review of past default incidents reveals the following patterns: a lack of independence from the controlling shareholder, poor and untimely disclosure, complex group structure, weak bank access, and an unsustainable capital structure.

Chart 1 | Download Chart Data

Lax Regulations Can Widen Governance Problems

The penalties on listed companies providing false or misleading information are too low to be a deterrent, in our view. Under China's securities laws, companies can be fined up to RMB600,000 for providing false, misleading or materially insufficient information. This is minuscule compared with the potential gains from overstating financial performance.

KDX was able to issue bonds and its shares continued to trade, despite regulatory concerns dating back to 2014, when the Shenzhen Stock Exchange officially inquired about the company's cash balance and related-party transactions. The exchange followed up with more questions in 2017, and in October 2018, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) launched an investigation into alleged violations of financial disclosure requirements.

Despite frequent queries by authorities, the company continued to trade publicly and issued new instruments, until its surprise default in January 2019.

Regulations are improving, at least on paper. In November 2018, the Shanghai Stock Exchange announced measures for increased supervision of, and compulsory delisting, for certain types of disclosure violations, including false information. In May, the CSRC announced an investigation into Kangmei while KDX's controlling shareholder was arrested for alleged appropriation of company funds. We believe the latest cases will test authorities' determination to enhance corporate governance and information disclosure standards in China.

Similarly, court decisions to resolve disputes between companies, investors or financial agencies can be lengthy, with sometimes unexpected outcomes. For example, in Jiangsu province, a local government financing vehicle (LGFV) sought a refund of an auditing fee because the auditor gave a qualified auditing opinion.

The case has been ongoing since 2015, with one local court initially ruling in the LGFV's favor. This points to the pressure on local accounting firms to appease their clients, even when there could be deficiencies in information disclosure. Later courts ruled against the LGFV and, in March 2019, Jiangsu province high court rejected the LGFV's latest appeal.

Poor Corporate Governance: Indicator Of Potential Default

In assessing past defaults we observed that certain corporate structures or behavior patterns suggested risk. These include:

Dominant controlling shareholder. This risk is more notable in privately owned enterprises, where the major shareholder has an oversized influence on the company's strategy, operations, and financial control. This power can result in business decisions that benefit the controlling shareholder to the detriment of other stakeholders. Questionable behavior patterns can include related-party transactions, investments in noncore businesses, and loans or guarantees to third parties.

For example, China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd. (unrated), which defaulted on its U.S.-dollar offshore debt this year, in 2013 acquired upstream assets from the chairman and took over debt from the chairman's private company. This transaction resulted in increased debt while giving the chairman more ownership of Huiyuan via share placements. In 2018, the company also disclosed it had given an unauthorized loan of RMB4.3 billion to a company owned by the chairman. This violated listing rules and triggered a suspension of the company's shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

External guarantees. Many private enterprises in China, particularly in Shandong province, provide large external guarantees to third parties, which could cause liquidity stress for the guarantor. For example, Jinmao Textile Co. Ltd.'s (unrated) external guarantees amounted to close to 20% of its net assets in June 2018. The bankruptcy of one of its guaranteed companies also led to a chain of liquidity events at Jinmao Textile.

A high degree of share-pledge borrowing by the major shareholder. Several recent defaults have exposed situations where the company's major shareholders have pledged close to 100% of the company's share as collateral for borrowings. For example, KDX's largest shareholders pledged close to 100% of company shares as collateral for borrowings.

High levels of share-pledge borrowings by the shareholder could strain the company's cash flow and liquidity (see "A Look At Why Share-Pledging Is A Credit issue In China," published on RatingsDirect on Oct. 23, 2018). Simply, the shareholder might extract cash from the company in the event of a margin call. Moreover, a high percentage of share-pledged borrowing may also indicate the group's access to readily marketable assets is limited, and their access to funding is weak.

Abrupt or frequent change of auditors can also signal problems with the company's information disclosure and risk controls. For example, Reward Science and Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd. (Reward Group, unrated), which defaulted in December 2018, changed its auditors twice over two years in 2016 and 2017.

It also worthwhile to examine the reputation and background of the auditing firms. For example, Kangmei Pharmaceutical's auditor was identified by the Ministry of Finance in a 2017 review, where the ministry said the auditor did not meet certain auditing standards.

Stretched Or Unusual Financials Should Increase Caution

Financial positions, of course, remain key signifiers of default risk. This includes weak access to bank borrowings, unsustainable capital structures, as well as unusual financial patterns.

Weak access to bank funding and high reliance on short term debt. Recently defaulted companies had disproportionately high nonbanking financing relative to their total debt (see charts 2-3). This indicates that these companies do not have strong banking relationships or possess readily marketable or valuable assets for collateral-based borrowings. This makes them more vulnerable to changes in credit conditions, even if they hold high levels of cash.

In addition, companies with an overly high share of short-term debt can be a sign poor credit standing, even if they hold a large cash balance on paper. For example, some 50% of KDX's borrowings were from nonbanks at end 2018 and, while the company's cash-to-total-debt coverage was more than 100%, 60% of its debt was due in less than one year. Similarly, Reward Group relied on nonbank financing for 88% of borrowings, despite having 60% cash-to-total-debt coverage as at Sept. 30, 2018.

Chart 2 | Download Chart Data

Chart 3 | Download Chart Data

Unusual financial patterns. KDX is not the only the Chinese company defaulting on small borrowings after reporting a high cash balance. We believe a company's decision to keep a high cash balance rather than pay down debt is an unusual financial management strategy. To be sure, it may be prudent for privately owned companies to hold additional cash buffers to prevent liquidity squeezes when credit conditions tighten.

However, such a strategy should also be consistent with the company's reported income. For example, comparing the company's interest income with its reported cash balance can be a good reference for understanding if the reported cash level is genuine or temporary.

Complex Groups Need Special Attention

In periods of rising defaults, companies with complex structures warrant special attention.

Complex group structures can lead to misleading interpretations of a company's leverage and liquidity positions. Several recent defaults have exposed situations where a parent company's poor financial position weakened its operating subsidiaries. This was the case with Huachen Energy Co. Ltd. (not rated) after its parent Wintime Energy Co. Ltd. (not rated) defaulted in August 2018. Wintime Energy proposed to group Huachen into its debt restructuring plan. This could put Huachen's creditors at a disadvantage as its assets and cash flow are pulled into the group's debt restructuring.

Complex groups could also mask the liquidity at a holding company. The group's consolidated cash balance may disguise restricted cash trapped at subsidiaries, which is unavailable for repaying debt at the holding company.

These cases are reminders that credit culture is still developing in China. Investors are increasingly scrutinizing corporate governance and the quality of financial disclosure. We also believe tougher regulations and a consistent enforcement will be crucial to improve the credibility of China's capital markets for international investors, and the sustainability of domestic financial markets.

Table 1 | Download Table

Table 2 | Download Table