Shareholders, Regulators Increase Impetus to Change

Sep. 05 2019 — Energy companies are facing external pressures to lift their female leadership numbers from institutional investors, activist shareholders, and even potential employees and customers. But a number of female executives interviewed said the internal drivers at their companies were stronger.

“I think there is a desire to do that at the top of the house at BP because there is a deep belief that you get to better answers if you bring in different perspectives and voices, and that women have a very important perspective,” said Janet Weiss, president of BP Alaska.

“It’s the internal belief in better business outcomes that’s the stronger force. Are there external pressures? You betcha,” she adds.