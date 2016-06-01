Post-Lunar New Year saw a reversal of the doom and gloom experienced by most of the global steel market as China’s restocking took on epic proportions, propelled in large part by buoyant futures market sentiment. Prices rose, raw materials followed, the good times were back… or so it seemed (though no one really believed it). A glance at the May data for this year and last shows remarkable similarities in domestic and export steel prices, production and export levels. Back to the future. Sentiment, on the other hand, is way gloomier now than it was this time last year. Perhaps this is due to the realization that, given the slowing economy, the stronger market was always going to be short-lived; a pleasant illusion while it lasted - much like China’s capacity reduction plans.
Sentiment Bleak as Chinese Mills Face Tough Second Half of 2016
Energy: What to Watch in 2019
How Smart Beta Strategies Work in the Chinese Market
Panjiva Insights: China Beyond Tariffs
A Future For QE: Monetary Policy In Two Dimensions
Sentiment Bleak as Chinese Mills Face Tough Second Half of 2016
- Author Paul Bartholomew
- Tags APACChina
- Author
- Paul Bartholomew
- Tags
- APACChina