 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/sentiment-bleak-as-chinese-mills-face-tough-second-half-of-2016- content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

In This List

Sentiment Bleak as Chinese Mills Face Tough Second Half of 2016
S&P Global Platts

Energy: What to Watch in 2019

S&P Dow Jones Indices

How Smart Beta Strategies Work in the Chinese Market

Panjiva Insights: China Beyond Tariffs

S&P Global Ratings

A Future For QE: Monetary Policy In Two Dimensions


Sentiment Bleak as Chinese Mills Face Tough Second Half of 2016

Post-Lunar New Year saw a reversal of the doom and gloom experienced by most of the global steel market as China’s restocking took on epic proportions, propelled in large part by buoyant futures market sentiment. Prices rose, raw materials followed, the good times were back… or so it seemed (though no one really believed it). A glance at the May data for this year and last shows remarkable similarities in domestic and export steel prices, production and export levels. Back to the future. Sentiment, on the other hand, is way gloomier now than it was this time last year. Perhaps this is due to the realization that, given the slowing economy, the stronger market was always going to be short-lived; a pleasant illusion while it lasted - much like China’s capacity reduction plans.