Sector Disruptors: U.S. Presidential Election

The 2016 U.S. presidential election has already started to spur passionate political conversations and drive important investment decisions. In the latest edition of S&P Global Market Intelligence's Sector Disruptors series (for example, see Sector Disruptors: 2016 Winners and Losers), our equity analysts focus on the election and its potential implications across all sectors of the economy. The opinions in this report are those of S&P Global Market Intelligence's Equity Research team and do not necessarily reflect those of S&P Global.

Since the end of 2014, Sector Disruptors has explored important topics, often emphasizing proprietary data and always with a view toward the 10 economic sectors within the S&P 500 and Global Industry Classification Standard.

Turning to our presidential election theme, we acknowledge that the presumptive nominees Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump may not receive the support necessary to implement their platform ideas and plans if either is elected. However, we wanted to explain our thinking on a sector-by-sector basis about some of the most important topics this election season, Clinton's and Trump's promoted positions and platforms, and companies that could be notably affected:

Consumer discretionary: minimum wage legislation

Consumer staples: illegal immigration

Energy: federal government support for renewables

Financials: Dodd-Frank regulation

Health care: future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA)

Industrials: defense spending

Information technology: foreign earnings and taxes

Materials: U.S.-China trade relations and the steel industry

Telecommunication services: net neutrality

Utilities: coal generation

Well ahead of the party conventions scheduled to start in mid-July, S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our analysis regarding what's at stake, particularly from an investment perspective. Needless to say, the next president could implement big changes with big impacts to sectors and companies.