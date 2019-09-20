Sep. 20 2019 — The attack by a handful of drones that damaged some of Saudi Arabia's biggest oil plants will continue to have wide-ranging effects across global oil and energy markets.
Saudi Oil Attack
Saudi Oil Attacks – A Text Book Supply Shock
As Inventories Cushion Oil Price Impact, Abqaiq Strike Spotlights Risks to Spare Capacity
China steel, refining capacity rises as supply-side reforms come under pressure
Platts Periodic Table of Oil
Saudi Oil Attack
- Theme Oil
- Tags Saudi Arabia
- Theme
- Oil
- Tags
- Saudi Arabia