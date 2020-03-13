 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/saudi-arabia-and-russia-go-head-to-head-what-to-watch-for-in-today-s-turbulent-commodity-markets content
Saudi Arabia and Russia Go Head to Head What to Watch for in Today's Turbulent Commodity Markets

Saudi Arabia and Russia Go Head to Head What to Watch for in Today's Turbulent Commodity Markets

Already under pressure from reduced demand due to the coronavirus outbreak, oil prices are also reacting to news of the failed OPEC/OPEC+ deal. These events are sending shock waves through the rest of the energy and commodity markets, affecting trade flows and prices across supply chains and the globe.

Join Chris Midgley, Global Director of Analytics to improve your understanding of how these recent events will affect you.  With a more complete view of the changes expected to fundamentals in the markets, you will be able to take advantage of volatility and execute on emerging trends and new opportunities.

Speakers

Chris Midgley, Global Director of Analytics S&P Global Platts

Dave Ernsberger, Head of Pricing & Market Insight S&P Global Platts

Join our Webinar at 10 a.m. EDT on March 16
Join our Webinar at 10 a.m. SGT on March 17
