REITs own 8 properties in perimeter of California's Camp, Woolsey fires

Eight properties owned by publicly traded U.S. real estate investment trusts lie in the path of the Camp, Woolsey and Hill fires in California. Another 47 properties are in the immediate vicinity of the fires.

The Camp Fire in Butte County has burned approximately 135,000 acres in the northern portion of the state, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, and was only 35% contained as of 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 14. The death toll for the Camp Fire has reached 48, more than any other fire on record.

The town of Paradise is among the municipalities hit by the fire. Ventas Inc.'s Atria Paradise, a 99-unit assisted living property, is the sole REIT-owned property in Paradise. U.S. equity REITs own nine properties in nearby Chico, just west of the fire's current position.

To the south in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the Woolsey and Hill fires have burned more than 102,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Publicly traded U.S. REITs own seven properties within the Woolsey Fire perimeter. AvalonBay Communities Inc. owns two multifamily properties in the area affected by the Woolsey Fire — the 600-unit Avalon Calabasas in Calabasas and the 148-unit Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza in Thousand Oaks. Other residential properties within the fire's path include Equity Residential's 444-unit Oak Park in Agoura Hills and Apartment Investment and Management Co.'s 698-unit Malibu Canyon in Calabasas.