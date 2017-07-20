Calmness, Not Volatility Defines the Global Financial Markets Despite Political and Geopolitical Uncertainties

Every quarter, S&P Global Ratings analysts meet to review credit conditions in four regions: Asia-Pacific; Latin America; North America; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The discussions center on identifying key macroeconomic and credit risks, and their potential effects on ratings in various sectors, as well as borrowing and lending trends for businesses and consumers.

Although relative calm—rather than volatility—seems to define the state of global financial markets for now, political and geopolitical uncertainties appear higher than ever across most regions of the world.

Why are interest rates, market anxiety, property, and China some of the top risks for Asia-Pacific credit conditions? How do the elections in Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico affect overall divergent credit conditions trends in Latin America? Which corporate sector areas in the United States and Canada are most vulnerable? Why do we expect stabilization in creditworthiness in Europe rather than an overall improvement?

Our four S&P Global Ratings Credit Conditions reports provide answers to these questions and all of the essential intelligence necessary to understand shifts in today’s tumultuous international community.

Asia-Pacific Credit Conditions Q3 2017: Likely to Improve if Market Sentiment Holds

Europe Displays Financial Calm, But What About the Brexit and QE Clouds Ahead?

Political Uncertainty Hinders Improving Credit Conditions in Latin America

Rising Risks In Areas Such As Retail and CRE May Weigh on Credit Conditions in North America