Power & Gas Factbox: As Irma Weakens, Outages Spread Regionally

Houston (Platts)--12 Sep 2017 14:27 pm EDT/18:27 GMT

Hurricane Irma and its aftermath has left more than 6.3 million power customers without service from Florida to North Carolina as of Tuesday morning, and more than 50,000 workers are assessing and repairing damage as the storm weakens.

Outage Status

Florida remains the hardest-hit region, with about 5 million customers without power across the state between 10 am and 11 am EDT. But that is down from about 5.9 million as of 3 pm EDT Monday, according to data from utilities and PowerOutage.us.

Next were Georgia, with about 1.1 million, the Carolinas with about 251,000 and Alabama with about 18,000.

The utilities with the 10 largest number of outages were as follows:

* Florida Power & Light: 2,834,180

* Duke Energy Florida: 1,188,520

* Georgia Power: 787,398

* Tampa Electric: 275,108

* Jacksonville Electric Authority (Fla.): 165,189

* Duke Energy Carolinas (N.C. and S.C.): 154,978

* Clay Electric Coop (Fla.)

* Withlacoochee River Electric Coop (Fla.): 108,826

* SECO Energy (Fla.): 98,256

* Orlando Utilities Commission: 92,054