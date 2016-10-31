Partly Cloudy: Still Sluggish Latin America Credit Outlook

Editor's note: S&P Global Ratings' Credit Conditions Committees meet quarterly to review macroeconomic conditions in each of four regions (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa). Discussions center on identifying credit risks and their potential ratings impact in various sectors, as well as borrowing and lending trends for businesses and consumers.)

Mixed credit conditions are expected by S&P Global Ratings for Latin America for the remainder of 2016 and heading into next year. We expect a growth rebound in 2017 in Brazil and Argentina as both economies emerge from recession, which should improve credit quality for the corporate sector. However, political challenges and tightening fiscal policy will constrain the positive impact for corporates, while in other sectors, such as Brazilian local and regional governments, negative impact from this year's recession will continue to constrain credit quality. With the Mexican economy performing below our expectations, including weaker growth (and expected tightening of fiscal policy to compensate) and a weaker currency, domestic demand-sensitive sectors may be affected. For the financial sector, the largest banks have been resilient to the challenging environment in the region this year, despite growth in non-performing loans and lower profits; the gradual recovery expected for the region should be a positive. And for the region in general, besides continuing potential downside risk for Brazil, we continue to monitor other key risks, including uncertainty in the U.S. political landscape and the potential adoption of protectionist measures, global credit market volatility and the related impact on capital flows, and the persistence of low commodity prices from a historical perspective, despite a partial recovery from recent lows.