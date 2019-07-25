North America Corporate Credit Outlook Mid-Year 2019: Pockets Of Risk Emerge

Cash flow headwinds are pressuring credit quality

Jul. 25 2019 — While S&P Global Ratings sees increased credit concerns for borrowers in the U.S., we expect ratings to be broadly stable in the near term. Credit risk remains focused on consumer products, retail, pharmaceuticals, and health care services. We expect headwinds for earnings and cash flow, given the; a) continued uncertainty around trade, b) anticipated slower growth in the U.S., c) weakening economies abroad, d) higher labor and input costs, and e) the dollar’s strength.

Credit risk has increased, with downgrades, defaults, and the negative bias (borrowers with a negative outlook or on CreditWatch Negative) up slightly. In terms of our sector outlooks, we lowered consumer durables to ‘negative’ and forest products to ‘stable to negative’. Both sectors face weaker demand in the U.S. and China, and softness in the U.S. housing market. The consumer durables sector continues to be pressured by rising labor and other input costs, including the impact of steel and aluminum tariffs.

We see a downturn in the economy/credit cycle, asset market/risk repricing, geopolitical turmoil, and escalation in trade conflicts as the main risks. Though the U.S.-China tariff dispute has had minimal direct impact to date, if the dispute further escalates and/or begins to erode confidence and tighten financial conditions, the negative economic and credit effects will be more damaging. The decline in average credit quality and the growth in leveraged loans and speculative-grade bonds outstanding could amplify credit stresses, resulting in higher defaults especially in a protracted capital market dislocation or credit downturn.

We see more downside risk if U.S.-China tensions intensify further. Among sectors, autos, capital goods, consumer products, retail, and technology could see more pressure in such a scenario. These sectors have relatively high input-cost exposure to China, and/or a limited ability to pass on costs to consumers, and/or more vulnerability to retaliation.

Escalating trade tensions have heightened fears that economic conditions in the U.S. have worsened, with signs that businesses are curbing investment. North American corporate capital spending has seen a dramatic slowdown, with spending growth slumping from 9% last year to a projected 2% this year (see S&P Global Corporate Capex Survey: Curbed Enthusiasm, June 19, 2019). Against this backdrop, it’s likely the Federal Reserve has not only paused in its monetarypolicy tightening cycle but will lower benchmark borrowing costs. While most indicators of financing conditions remain largely supportive, the lending backdrop has become cloudier, hinting at a slight turn in the credit cycle.

Tensions in the Middle East, particularly regarding Iran and events in the Strait of Hormuz, have added to some of the global uncertainties. While we do not believe a long-term shut down of the Strait would be permitted, further escalations could continue to increase oil prices. The U.S. oil and gas sector continues to suffer from lack of investor appeal given its poor returns over the last several years, with yields remaining under pressure. This comes at a time when the oil and gas sector is confronting an increase in debt maturities over the coming years.

U.S. Macroeconomic Outlook

We continue to expect growth in the U.S economy to decelerate without slipping into recession. With the Fed’s and other central banks’ shift to a more dovish stance, we expect continued supportive financing conditions, although not as rosy as at the same time last year or the year before. Global risks are growing, and it is likely markets are over-optimistic.

As signs of slumping global economic growth become more pronounced, the U.S. may soon suffer the effects. While most of the “soft” data gauging the health of the world’s biggest economy have bounced back from a December-January hiccup, intensifying trade-related headwinds are beginning to affect private-sector investments. In this light, GDP growth will likely slow over the rest of the year, with real quarterly expansion slipping under 2% as fiscal stimulus wanes and increasing protectionism weigh on conditions.

S&P Global Ratings now forecasts full-year GDP growth of 2.5% this year and just 1.8% next year. We expect headline unemployment to drift higher next year, with core inflation rising to 2.0% after a preemptive interest-rate cut by the Fed stabilizes the inflation outlook.

Of the 10 leading indicators of near-term U.S. economic growth that S&P Global Ratings’ economics team looks at in our monthly Business Cycle Barometer, five are positive, three neutral, and two negative. Escalating trade tensions have heightened fears that economic conditions have worsened, with signs that businesses have tightened their purse-strings. Deceptively strong firstquarter growth was largely driven by an inventory build-up and net export strength as businesses tried to get ahead of protectionist trade actions.

We expect weakening growth momentum and a benign inflation outlook will prompt the Fed to lower interest rates this year. The Fed is in agreement, according to its latest summary of economic projections, with one rate cut of 25 basis points (bps) penciled into policy makers’ median estimate in 2020. Financial markets, meanwhile, are betting on multiple cuts in the benchmark federal funds rate—perhaps starting with 25 bps at the central bank’s July meeting.

This would come just after the economic expansion became the longest in the country’s history, now exceeding 10 years. How long it will last is a matter of debate, but it has been a remarkable run—one that we think will continue for at least the next 12 months.

Still, the risks of recession have risen. Using our proprietary augmented term spread model, our quantitative assessment of recession risk in the next 12 months is now at 26%. Our overall qualitative recession risk is at 25%-30%. It was 20%-25% in May.

The escalation of trade disputes remains the largest downside risk to our forecast. Increased tariffs have yet to manifest as steep increases in overall consumer goods prices—although prices on certain products have risen, and we see the potential for more. Still, the Fed would likely see any increase in inflation caused by tariffs as temporary. Either way, core inflation remains well below the central bank’s target of 2%. With the short-term benchmark rate historically low, at 2.25%2.50%, the Fed may want to move sooner and more quickly than it has in the past to prevent a tumble, given that it doesn't have a lot of room to maneuver.

Canada Macroeconomic Outlook

Canadian economic activity is rebounding after hitting a soft patch earlier in the year. Real GDP expanded 0.3% month-over-month in April adding to the 0.5% growth in March. Oil production resumed after temporary cuts by the Alberta government at the start of the year. Construction output grew by 0.2% month-over-month in April driven by an increase in residential and nonresidential construction indicating a revival in fixed investment. Although durable goods production fell in April, output of non-durable goods was up 0.6% month-over-month led by an increase in the manufacture of food (1.3%), chemicals (1.2%) and petroleum and coal products (1.4%). Businesses added 421,100 workers to their payrolls in the 12 months to May 2019. Canada’s unemployment rate edged up to 5.5% after sinking to a new record low of 5.4% the previous month. Employment slowed overall, but full-time job creation continued in June.

Although capacity pressures could lift business spending, sentiment remains tentative amid unresolved trade tensions and as global GDP slows, soft commodity prices could weigh on earnings and investment for natural resource producers. Strong job gains and income growth at the start of 2019 should fuel a rebound in consumer spending. But we don’t see a pick-up until the second quarter and heavy debt burdens will likely restrain the boost to GDP from household purchases. For now, it seems real GDP growth is likely to fall short. We’ve reduced our baseline assumptions and expect growth to average 1.2% in 2019, which is down from the 1.5% increase we were projecting for the year in our previous forecast update. In 2020, GDP growth is likely to move back up to 1.7%.

Slower growth in Europe and Asia will subdue exports, but Canada’s trade with the U.S. is likely to remain steady. Housing market imbalances remain a key vulnerability for Canada’s economy with elevated price-to-income multiples squeezing home affordability.

Trade tensions are shifting supply chains

Following the G-20 meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping in June, the U.S. shelved plans to place tariffs on the remaining imports from China that have not yet been subject to levies, and eased some export restrictions on Huawei. Negotiations have resumed but it’s difficult to see the U.S. and China quickly resolving differences on issues of enforcement and level playing field, among others, and reaching an agreement soon, if at all. The risk is that a re-escalation of this dispute will amplify pressure on profits and supply chain costs and lead to even more uncertainty.

So far, the negative credit impact of the conflict on corporate issuers has been modest, as companies have largely passed on the cost of tariffs to consumers and the dispute had largely been contained to retaliatory tariffs on intermediate inputs (see "As Tensions Escalate, U.S. Companies Try To Diversify Supply Chains Away From China," June 24, 2019). A resilient U.S. economy also helped corporates weather the dispute, although this support is now shakier due to weaker growth prospects. Currency movements have also offset some of the tariff's impact as the yuan weakened and the dollar strengthened overall. Moreover, the tariff costs may have been limited for some (especially before the May tariff rate hike from 10% to 25% on $200 billion of imports from China) as the tariffs applied to low-cost intermediate inputs, which represent a small portion of a company's total expense.

But if the U.S. goes ahead and expands tariffs to all imports from China (including important consumer goods), it will become more difficult to continue passing on costs to consumers and companies may need to absorb a bigger share of the tariff costs. In addition, non-tariff actions can become more prevalent and their effects are more unpredictable, often targeting specific companies or sectors, and can directly affect revenues. The way tariffs work and affect companies is better understood, and it may be more challenging to respond to non-tariff measures. Some U.S. corporates have significant revenue exposure to China and are vulnerable to consumer boycotts or buying and selling restrictions.

We think U.S. companies will continue to optimize their supply chains and divert away from China. However, this strategy is not costless. It's limited by near-term capacity constraints and will be more challenging for sectors that require skilled labor and high-value manufacturing. In particular, it is very difficult to replicate China's well-developed and integrated technology supply chain elsewhere. In addition, China itself is a large market for technology products and technology companies may want to continue manufacturing near it. All in all, companies have been able to mitigate the impact of past tariffs by passing on increased costs, diverting trade, and adjusting their supply chains. However, if the U.S.-China dispute further escalates, its costs will pile up, leaving less room for near-term mitigation strategies and, as a result, increasing its adverse credit effects.

Leveraged Finance Outlook

The protracted benign credit cycle and easy borrowing conditions have led to rising average debt leverage in the speculative-grade universe. Many smaller and weaker companies have come to market and speculative-grade firms more broadly have taken advantage of the accommodating credit market refinance to lower debt costs, refresh liquidity, revise loan terms, and push out debt maturities--all of which offer shelter in a slowdown, notwithstanding the rise in leverage and default risk. An outstretched runway to default also means greater erosion of enterprise value and more slimmed-down recovery prospects in a default scenario. While there are broader concerns on the leveraged lending front, one comforting facts is that collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), which hold the majority of syndicated bank debt, lock in capital commitments for a long period and proved to be a market stabilizer in the December 2018 sell-off, indicating some capacity to withstand price volatility.

Leverage Trends

Unsurprisingly, one of the late cycle characteristics is elevated leverage. For years now, the recordlong economic expansion and low interest rate environment have encouraged rich valuations, with heavy borrowing supporting high merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in recent years. On a trailing-12-month basis, market statistics from LCD show overall leverage for large corporate entities--measured as total debt to EBITDA of new transactions--has picked up by half of a turn, rising to 5.4x in 2019 from 4.9x in 2007. While the increase in total debt leverage may seem modest in historical context, beneath the surface, the first-lien leverage is rising at a much faster pace over the same span, implying increasingly aggressive capital structures and, in many cases, one that consists exclusively of first-lien bank loans.

Further, LCD’s market statistics are based on adjusted EBITDA, which include management’s estimated cost savings and synergies. As such, the market statistics often understate the underlying leverage as EBITDA add-backs have become more common and larger over time. We’ve reflected this trend in our issuer credit ratings (ICR), which are a proxy for relative default risk, which show a substantial shift in distribution of ICRs towards lower end of our rating scale. However, we note that this shift also reflects an expansion of the rated universe in the U.S. from roughly 1,250 in December 2009 to more than 1,600 at the end of the first quarter of 2019, with a strong majority of new issuers in recent years being smaller, highly leveraged, and often owned by private equity sponsors.

Recovery Trends

Embedded in the decline in credit quality is the gradual weakening of recovery prospects, as measured by our recovery ratings as a proxy for future recovery rates in a default scenario. After the biggest slide in 2017, the average recovery estimate for first-lien new issues has largely stabilized in the mid-60% area. One common theme over recent years is that first-lien new issues continue to have the largest concentration of ‘3’ recovery rating (which indicate recovery of 50%-70% in an event of payment default). This is becoming increasingly apparent this year when 64% of new issuance by count are from that segment, the highest it’s been since we started tracking this data in 2014. For reference, the five-year average was 50%.

'BBB' Corporate Debt In The Spotlight

The amount of debt that U.S. corporate borrowers are carrying on their balance sheets has reached an all-time high. Debt-to-EBITDA ratios have also climbed to record levels while EBITDA interest coverage metrics are lower than they were a few years ago. At the end of 2018, U.S. nonfinancial corporate debt that we rate in the 'BBB' category had grown to just under $3 trillion, up roughly 171% since 2007. To be sure, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have created debt concentrations in certain sectors and companies. Median adjusted leverage in the 'BBB' category had increased to 2.2x in 2018 from 1.8x in 2007. While this is a large percentage increase, the overall level of leverage is still commensurate with the strength of the businesses in this rating category. In addition, this debt tends to be concentrated among the most stable sectors and issuers as the majority of 'BBB'rated issuers had leverage of less than 3x in 2018.

As the amount of 'BBB' category debt swelled over the past decade, investors have become increasingly concerned that future downgrades could affect the credit markets and--particularly-that forced selling could test the ability of the speculative-grade market to absorb a large amount of long-dated "fallen angel" debt (i.e. debt downgraded to speculative grade from investment grade). In our view, this concern may be overstated. Our research shows that our ratings on U.S. nonfinancial corporate issuers in the 'BBB' category have generally held firm over the past 35-plus years, even during periods of economic stress. Based on a scenario analysis that extrapolates ratings performance during the financial crisis, the amount of potential 'BBB' fallen angel debt would be in line with past cycles when viewed as a percentage of the speculative-grade bond market. However, we recognize that every cycle is unique and that debt concentrations among certain issuers could pose increased risks relative to past cycles. Accordingly, in terms of market liquidity we believe the biggest risks will center around the timing of potential downgrades over a recessionary period and whether any large debtholders become fallen angels (see "When The Cycle Turns: 'BBB' Downgrade Risks May Be Overstated," Dec. 3, 2018).

M&A

Trade and geopolitical uncertainty has restrained the deal-making environment. Although announced transactions in the first half of 2019 ($800 billion worth that was boosted by megadeals) are 20% higher than in the first half of last year, the number of deals was actually 20% lower (see chart 7). As it has been for a while, health care and technology were the most active sectors, followed by capital goods and energy. U.S.-China trade tensions continued to impact cross-border deals, amid tighter restrictions on incoming investments from China. While not large to begin with, M&A deals involving Chinese companies acquiring U.S. entities has practically dried up.

The Fed’s shift to a more accommodative stance coupled with buoyant equity markets are favorable backdrops for M&A, but any renewed market volatility could weigh on activity as seen in late 2018 and early this year. While there is an appetite for mega-deals, it’s unlikely that M&A will climb back to the highs in 2015-2016. After several years of aggressive M&A, some sectors (e.g. consumer nondurables, telecom) are digesting large acquisitions and/or seeking to reduce leverage. High purchase multiples may also deter some transactions. In general, we see moderate M&A (as well as divestitures) in the second half as companies continue to “purchase revenue growth” and pursue greater cost efficiencies – especially in response to disruptive trends. One sector where we could see more deals is pharmaceuticals, which is confronting increased pricing pressures, challenges to growth, and a pipeline that needs to be further bolstered. Meanwhile, private equity is also active in energy, leisure, and health care services. We expect M&A to continue to drive credit risk.

Issuance

Issuance has lagged in the first half of 2019 when compared to 2018, in part because of lower M&A volumes and lower levels of debt-funded shareholder-friendly activities. With overseas cash unlocked through the recent passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs act of 2017, issuers, especially those in the investment-grade space have not needed to rely as heavily on the debt capital markets in order to fund some their shareholder-returns, such as share buybacks and dividends. While total issuance and investment-grade issuance lag, high-yield issuance is actually up nearly 19% year over year. After a rough end to 2018 for corporate credit, high-yield issuance and spreads have rebounded nicely in the first half of 2019, helped in part by fairly healthy economic data and a more dovish Fed policy stance. As it stands now, if the current pace of issuance continues in the high-yield market, we could possibly see issuance return to 2017 levels.

Levered Loan Issuance Trend

Following the unexpected nosedive in late 2018, the U.S. leveraged loan market bounced back significantly in early 2019, led by a pricing rebound in the secondary market. However, it is far from making a full comeback. In the first half of 2019, the market wrestled with uncertainties on tariff and interest rates at the macro level. Against this backdrop, new issuance volume, including both pro rata and institutional loans, slid to $239 billion, down a substantial 37% from a year ago (see chart 10, data sourced from S&P Global’s Leveraged Commentary & Data (LCD)). Leverage loan issuance will likely remain subdued for most of the second half on account of investors steering towards fixed-rate debt in the anticipation Fed’s interest rate policy. We have seen that high-yield issuance is on the rise, and a non-trivial portion of it is made up of secured notes, indicating that high yield investors are still concerned about credit risk. In the first six months of 2019, about 30% of new transactions by volume are secured offerings, a substantial step up from the role they played in 2018 (20%).

Defaults and Rating Trends

Defaults And Downgrade Potential Slowly Rising… But From Low Levels

In March 2019, the U.S. trailing-12-month speculative-grade corporate default rate declined to 2.1%, its lowest level in almost four years. S&P Global Fixed Income Research expects this default rate to increase to 2.7% by March 2020, and even with this increase, the default rate would remain below its level from March 2018.

With oil prices remaining between $55-$60/bbl despite geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, coming alongside shifting consumer preferences, we expect the energy, natural resources, and consumer services sectors will remain at the forefront of defaults over the next 12 months.

In Canada, there have been three defaults from rated companies so far in 2019. Canada also continues to be exposed to commodity price volatility as the country has a higher concentration of companies in the energy and natural resources sector than the U.S.

Companies have benefited in recent years from steady economic growth, a boost from tax reform, and more recently an increasingly dovish stance by the Federal Reserve. Nonetheless, S&P Global Ratings forecasts that U.S. GDP growth will decline to 2.5% for full year 2019 (from 2.9% in 2018) and this economic slowdown, along with trade tensions and geopolitical concerns, is likely to weigh on corporate earnings growth. While interest rate cuts should help buoy corporate issuers for the remainder of the year, we expect this tailwind to issuance to be offset somewhat by slowing economic growth.

With economic growth slowing, particularly as the year moves along, downgrade potential for both investment- and spec-grade nonfinancial companies has been modestly rising this year. The negative bias (the percentage of ratings with negative outlooks or on CreditWatch with negative implications) increased by one percentage each for investment- and spec-grade nonfinancials. At 13%, the negative bias for investment-grade nonfinancials is back around its level from August 2018. Meanwhile, the speculative-grade nonfinancial negative bias of 21% is up to its highest level since December 2016 (for more information, please see Credit Trends: Auto Woes Weigh On U.S. Corporate Credit Quality, published July 16, 2019).

The auto sector experienced the sharpest increase in its negative bias in the second quarter, and six sectors, including oil and gas, aerospace and defense, automotive, utilities, healthcare, and telecommunications, currently have negative biases that are higher than their historical averages. The growing downgrade potential in these sectors has contributed to the modestly rising negative bias for nonfinancials.

Given the accommodative financing conditions available to companies through much of the current, post-financial-crisis credit cycle, U.S. companies are generally well-positioned with pending maturities. Speculative-grade nonfinancial companies in particular have pushed out their maturity wall to 2022 and beyond. In 2018, U.S. companies reduced the spec-grade debt set to mature in 2019 through 2023 by 14%.