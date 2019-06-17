Executive Summary

Jun. 17 2019 — NextEra Energy, Inc. (NextEra) is a large diversified energy holding company that primarily consists of regulated transmission, distribution, and generation utilities (about 70% of EBITDA), competitive generation (about 20% of EBITDA), proprietary trading (about 5% of EBITDA), and natural gas exploration and production (about 5% of EBITDA). Through its regulated utility subsidiaries the company provides electric services throughout most of Florida.

NextEra’s best-in-class preparedness assessment speaks to its ability to identify disruptive forces its industry faces, such as climate change regulation and an aging workforce, and develop and implement plans to mitigate them and create opportunities. The company also has fostered an effective culture to contend with ESG-related risks. NextEra has significant exposure to environmental issues, most notably greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. NextEra has been more proactive than peers in decarbonizing its fleet, but continues to face long-term challenges over nuclear waste.

Maintaining effective relationships with customers and communities has generally had a positive impact on NextEra. The industry also faces other social risks, such as safety and an aging workforce, though NextEra has been more effective than sector peers in mitigating these issues.

The governance score benefits from the company’s U.S. presence and stronger code and values than many American companies. We believe the combined CEO-chairman role is not in line with international best practices, but it's somewhat offset by a supportive structure and high board engagement on ESG issues.