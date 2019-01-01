Mike Ferguson, S&P Global Ratings’ Director of Sustainable Finance, Discusses ESG Evaluation on “All About the Green”

Highlights

S&P Global Ratings’ Director of Sustainable Finance, Mike Ferguson, joins the latest episode of the IIF's “All About the Green” podcast.

Speaking with the IIF’s Chief of Staff, Greer Meisels, the conversation explores S&P Global’s recently launched ESG Evaluation, a way to think about a company’s ability to operate successfully when it comes to risks and opportunities.

Greer and Mike also discuss the rapidly evolving landscape of ESG analysis.