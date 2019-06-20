Japan's Major Banks' Preparedness for Downturn of Credit Cycle is a Key Focus

Industry Ratings Outlook

Jun. 20 2019 — Ongoing difficult business conditions, as expected, were a drag on the operating performance of Japan's five major banking groups in fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019).

Their ability to generate earnings, their foreign currency-denominated funding, and their resilience to credit-related costs remain key factors following the release of their fiscal 2018 results, in S&P Global Ratings' view.

Japan's five major banking groups are Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., Resona Holdings Inc., and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. We rate Resona Bank Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd.

In terms of earnings capability, we are watching for progress in restructuring domestic operations, for which business conditions continue to worsen. Given this, efforts to expand overseas have led us to pay more attention to foreign currency-denominated funding and liquidity. We are also focused on their capitalization, which indicates the degree of resilience each group would have to increased credit costs and impairment losses in a credit cycle downturn.

In fiscal 2018, the five banking groups' consolidated net operating profit before loan loss provisions on an aggregate basis slipped 5% year on year to ¥3.0 trillion. We attribute this to two factors. First, net interest margins, especially from small and midsize enterprises in Japan, continue to shrink. Second, revenue is weak in the groups' market divisions. Consolidated pretax net profit fell 24% to ¥2.9 trillion. This was a consequence of a reversal of credit costs on an aggregate basis the previous fiscal year. Impairment losses on fixed assets, including losses on information technology (IT) systems and branch networks during restructuring, added to the decline in pretax net profit. Net profit after taxes dropped 24% to ¥2.0 trillion.

A Profitability Gap With Overseas Peers

Profitability continued to decline in fiscal 2018 for the five groups. This suggests their loss-absorbing capacity that covers credit costs continues weakening. Interest income on an aggregate basis dropped 1% year on year. The decline was smaller decrease than in fiscal 2017, but shrinking loan spreads to small and midsize enterprises in Japan pushed down interest income (see chart 1). In addition, trading revenue and other net operating profits, including bond-related revenues, on an aggregated basis dropped more than 10% year on year. This was due to the adverse effect of equity and bond market turbulence in the fourth quarter of 2018 and losses from sales of foreign bonds such as U.S. treasuries. The average return on assets (ROA) for the five groups on a pretax net profit basis stood at 0.34%, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous fiscal year. This was partly because an unfavorable performance for the asset management business led to a decrease in fee income (see chart 2). The average ROA of selected major non-Japanese global systemically important banks (major foreign G-SIBs; see note 1) continued to rise and was up about 0.9% in fiscal 2018 (ended Dec. 31, 2018). This shows that the profitability gap between them and Japan's five major banking groups is widening in terms of outstanding assets.

Together with profitability, capital is one of the pillars of loss absorbing capacity for the five major banking groups. It remains weaker than that of the foreign major G-SIBs. The simple average of the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios of the five Japanese groups was 7.4% as of Sept. 30, 2018. This remains weaker than the about 9.2% estimated simple average of the foreign major G-SIBs as of Dec. 31, 2018 (chart 3). This gap is mainly because of the large equity portfolios of Japan's five groups. They have been reducing their strategically-held equity portfolios, but some groups have also increased their exposures to indirect holdings of equities, including exchange traded funds (ETF). Therefore, risk-weighted assets of the five groups' equity holdings in aggregate accounts for about 12% of total under our RAC framework as of Sept. 30, 2018, which is high. Furthermore, the five groups are dependent on proceeds from equity sales for revenue (see chart 4).