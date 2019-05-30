Is China's Great Debt-For-Equity Swap Working A Reality Check At Year Three

Companies have committed to doing more than RMB2 trillion of such swaps.

China's debt-for-equity program is becoming more market oriented and is spreading to the private sector.

May. 30 2019 — China is home to the most leveraged companies in the world. S&P Global Ratings calculates that as of 2018 Chinese companies had US$15.7 trillion of debt outstanding, equivalent to 121% of gross domestic product. This debt problem could force Beijing into mass bailouts of state-owned enterprises, or stop growth in the private sector in its tracks, stymying the economy. It is a pressing policy problem.

One solution, wheeled out by Beijing in 2016, is to encourage companies and creditors to enter debt-for-equity swaps, or the exchange of company shares for debt, to cut leverage. The program has generated a lot of interest but has so far underperformed, largely because of structural issues.

Since the publication of our report "China's Corporate Debt-For-Equity Swaps Need Strong Reforms To Fully Work," published on RatingsDirect on March 21, 2017, we have noticed two positive trends in this program. These are a decrease in the use of repurchase agreements and a growing volume of deals flowing from privately owned enterprises (POEs). This shows the program is spreading to the economically vital private sector.

The rollout of swaps has been accelerating in the past two years largely thanks to a bank-led swaps program introduced in 2016 to force state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to cut debt.

The State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission has advised SOEs to cut their liability-to-asset ratio by two percentage points from the 2017 level, by 2020.

SOEs have aimed to hit this target by using swaps, issuing perpetual bonds, and selling assets. Refinancing for Chinese corporates has been challenging, particularly for POEs that have lost much of their access to shadow-banking capital following a 2018 crackdown on such funding.

According to the National Development and Reform Commission, as of Jan. 15, 2019, Chinese companies had committed to doing more than Chinese renminbi (RMB) 2 trillion (US$290 billion) of swaps. The volume of completed deals as of May 2019 was about RMB900 billion, almost half of the contracted value. As the end of year bears down, we expect to see a batch of swaps, with companies scrambling to meet Beijing's deleveraging targets for end-2020.

Working Around The Repurchase Agreement

China's swaps program has quantity, and it is also acquiring a degree of quality. For example, issuers are using swaps without the crutch of a repurchase requirement.

A swap with a repurchase agreement allows investors to sell back their shares to the company at an agreed date, unwinding the equity funding. This structure gives a company time to turn around its operations and is akin to a debt refinancing, but the group is still on the hook to hand back cash to investors when the repurchase comes due. For a liquidity-constrained group, this is a problem.

Repurchase agreements are typically used when a company's shares are unlisted, and an investor needs assurances about the true value of the equity they are buying. To address this issue, and to get around reliance on repurchase arrangements, companies have started to offer swaps that are backstopped by the shares of the listed parent.

To get there companies must do some contortions. This is clearly seen in the swap done by China Shipbuilding Industry Co. Ltd. (CSICL), which involved no repurchase requirement.

CSICL took two steps to implement a swap for its two unlisted subsidiaries. First, investors exchanged debt and cash for equity in the two subsidiaries (the borrowers). Second, CSICL which is listed in Shanghai, issued shares to the investors in exchange for their equity stake in the subsidiaries.

In essence, the parent company swapped its listed shares for cash and debt issued by its subsidiaries. Because investors ultimately received shares in the listed entity they did not have to grapple with the question of what the shares in the unlisted subsidiaries were truly worth.

Moreover, the investors were able to exit their debt positions without a haircut: CSICL handed over shares with a market value of RMB21.96 billion, which was close to the investors' position of RMB21.87 billion.

In a similar case, Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd. (Chalco) did a swap that ultimately saw investors exchanging the debt of subsidiaries for shares in the listed parent. As of Dec. 31, 2018, the reported liability-to-asset ratio of Chalco had decreased 95 basis points to 66.31% compared with a year ago.

Spurred By Government Support, Private Swaps Take Off

Companies' reduced reliance on repurchase agreements is part of a broader trend to make swaps more market driven and to bring in authentic third-party investors (that is, those doing deals for the returns, not to fulfill Beijing's policy requirements).

As part of this dynamic, POEs are getting more involved in using such swaps, also often without need for repurchase arrangements.

Private swaps have been on the rise since 2018. This was generally in response to POEs' diminished funding access (read: "shadow banking" crackdown) and deteriorating refinancing conditions since 2017.

In one example, last December, Inner Mongolia Yuan Xing Energy Co. Ltd. announced it would transfer 13.16% of equity in its main subsidiary, Henan Zhongyuan Chemical Co. Ltd., to investors to help its other two subsidiaries repay banking loans. The deal, still in progress, lets Yuan Xing Energy buy back or issue shares to acquire the investors' equity holding.

Zhongyuan Chemical contributes 42% of Yuan Xing Energy's revenue, and is the most profitable subsidiary of the group. This deal helps Yuan Xing Energy feed cash to its indebted subsidiaries, by using the highest quality subsidiary as a target to attract investors.

Structure Of China's Market Constrains Swaps

For all this innovation, China's swaps program has not met expectations, largely because of structural issues.

For example, China Securities Regulatory Commission rules governing the issuance of new shares require pricing to be no less than 90% of the recent market level. This can discourage some investors in swaps who want more pricing flexibility.

Time is also an issue. Going back to the CSICL case study, that deal required approvals from the board, shareholders, and regulators. Given this lengthy consent process, it was difficult for investors to calculate the value of both the listed shares and the subsidiaries' equity at the outset, making it hard for investors to commit to terms. As it was, CSICL managed to close the deal, but it took 10 months.

Moreover, most swaps investors are state-owned banks and their asset management arms, big-four asset-management companies, and government initiated funds. As such, their risk appetite skews more toward fixed-income than equity.

In most cases, the swapped debt is in good standing--there is no default--which means investors have no incentive to forgo stable fixed returns for uncertain equity gains, especially when it can take a long time to capture any upside. For example, investors have to hold CSICL shares at least three years before they can sell the stocks on the open market, according to CSRC rules.

This means many of China's key institutional investors may sit out swaps, or press for a repurchase agreement that is more in line with their desire for predictable income.

The reliance so far on repurchase agreements has meant that most swap transactions so far have been done for refinancing purposes rather than equity funding or debt restructuring, as seen in the case of Sinosteel Corp. (see "China's Corporate Debt-For-Equity Swaps Need Strong Reforms To Fully Work," published March 21, 2017).

For now, we do not expect swaps to have a significant impact on corporate deleveraging. More government reforms are needed. This includes mixed-ownership reform to introduce private capital to SOEs that, in conjunction with swaps, could fundamentally improve corporate leverage and capital structures.