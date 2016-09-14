 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/investors-favor-reits-over-other-yield-focused-etfs-in-august content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

In This List

Investors Favor REITs Over Other Yield-Focused ETFs in August
S&P Global Ratings

ECB Stimulus Signal is Good for Growth, Bad for Bank Profits

S&P Global Ratings

ESG Industry Report Card: Real Estate and Homebuilders-Developers

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Accessing Green Real Estate with Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Adding ESG Transparency to Real Estate


Investors Favor REITs Over Other Yield-Focused ETFs in August

Demand for U.S. real estate securities remained strong in August ahead of the pending elevation of the industry into a new S&P 500 sector, with investors putting $1.09 billion into real estate exchange-traded funds in August after $1.00 billion in July. The popularity of real estate ETFs in August came as other interest rate-sensitive sectors, like telecom services and utilities, saw outflows of $312.5 and $539.2 million, respectively.

Passively managed U.S. real estate ETFs had $54.46 billion in assets at the end of August, down slightly from the $54.71 billion at the end of July thanks to softness in REIT stocks.

 

Vanguard REIT Index Fund (VNQ) remained the largest of these ETFs, at $35.39 billion, aided by $311.5 million of August inflows. Relative to the S&P 500 index and the SNL U.S. REIT Equity index, which saw total returns of 5.71% and 10.50%, respectively, VNQ's 14.7% year-to-date net asset value gain through Sept. 9 was much stronger.

Meanwhile, BlackRock's largest REIT product, iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) pulled in $297.6 million in August. Despite the popularity of these two products, there are differences in their holdings. VNQ focuses on companies that own traditional real estate, such as self-storage-focused Public Storage and healthcare-focused Welltower Inc., while IYR also holds specialty communications-focused REITs, such as American Tower Corp. and Crown Castle International Corp. among its largest positions.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE) gathered $59.5 million of new money in August, bringing its assets under management to $115.1 million at the end of the month. On Sept. 22, SSgA Funds Management Inc. plans to pay Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) shareholders an approximately $3 billion special dividend in the form of XLRE shares. Since Sept. 1, SSgA has injected roughly $3 billion of new money into XLRE.

 

The strongest performer of the REIT-focused ETFs has been Invesco's PowerShares KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT Portfolio (KBWY). KBWY's NAV climbed 31.22% year-to-date through Sept. 9, as high-dividend-yielding holdings such as Independence Realty Trust Inc., Senior Housing Properties Trust and Washington Prime Group Inc. climbed in value. KBWY gathered $45.4 million of new money in August.

Though demand for REIT ETFs has been broadly based, iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF (REZ) had $9.9 million of net outflows last month, bringing its total assets under management to $469.7 million. The ETF, which has been the weakest performer among those funds with more than $100 million in assets under management, counts Camden Property Trust, Essex Property Trust Inc. and Public Storage among its top 10 holdings.