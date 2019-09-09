 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/industry-executives-confident-about-diversity-inclusion-shell content
Industry Executives Confident About Diversity, Inclusion

Highlights

Twelve interviews with women leaders blazing a trail through the energy/power sector and oil and gas, coal, petrochemicals, agriculture, and metals industries.

Read more related content on #ChangePays in Energy.

Sep. 09 2019 — More than three-fifths of C-suite executives in the commodities industry are confident their firms have the capacity to address diversity and inclusion issues, according to the findings of a recent survey commissioned by S&P Global Platts.

The global survey of 400 top-level executives at companies in the commodities sector asked “to what extent do you agree or disagree that your company has the capacity to address issues related to diversity and inclusion?”

In total, 62% of respondents agreed that their firms did have the capacity – with 50% saying they agreed, and a further 12% saying they strongly agreed. Just 8% of executives said their firms did not have the capacity to address diversity and inclusion.

