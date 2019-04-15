How Big a Burden? China's Lending To Micro & Small Enterprises

Apr. 15 2019 — Chinese commercial banks have long been told to lend more to micro and small (MSE) companies. This is the first year they have to meet quantitative MSE lending targets. The tough new targets raise several questions: including whether they will work. S&P Global Ratings believes that the biggest banks will increase financial inclusion type MSE loans by at least 30% in 2019. While a clear quantitative threshold is not set for other commercial banks, we expect this 30% to be the yardstick to evaluate policy execution on a case-by-case basis. The overall sector should meet this annual growth threshold, if not in 2019, then in subsequent years.

The policy has caused some confusion because various regulators use multiple definitions of "financial-inclusion MSEs" at different times for different purposes. Thus the "30%" goal can deliver a wide range of results depending on the definition. By our interpretation, financial-inclusion MSE loans across the banking sector totaled Chinese renminbi (RMB) 9.36 trillion (US$1.36 trillion) at end-2018. So if all banks expanded their relevant MSE loan portfolio by the target, financial-inclusion MSE loans would rise by RMB2.8 trillion in 2019.

Higher MSE lending will lead to higher credit costs and weaker asset quality. However, the impact on overall bank credit quality is limited. Financial-inclusion MSE loans still make up a relatively small contribution to the banking sector's total loan portfolio, and the government is providing a number of supports to offset the burden.

What Constitutes An MSE Loan? And Is That 30% Target For Real?

Authorities set MSE definitions based on assets, revenue, and number of employees across different industries--in part to allocate credit resources to desired borrowers. This is in line with the broader policy initiative to rebalance the Chinese economy. Both the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) have set guidelines and categories.

Most of the definitions focus both on the size of the borrower and the size of the loan. For example, under CBIRC rules, loans cannot be categorized as a financial-inclusion MSE loan if a single bank's credit line to the qualified borrower exceeds RMB10 million. This includes qualified MSEs as well as business loans to individuals and to owners of MSEs (see broader definitions and infographic in the "Appendix").

The Chinese government's annual Work Report, released in March 2019 at the National People's Congress, set a 30% growth target for state-owned commercial banks' MSE loan. We interpret this target as referring only to the CBIRC/PBOC financial-inclusion loans. This is in line with these specific definitions merging earlier this year. In other words, the targets won't be easy to arbitrage.

Medium-sized enterprises and MSEs make up at least 60% of China's GDP. In our view, Chinese authorities believe more credit to the small and micro sector is very important to supporting overall growth.

Megabanks Will Lead The MSE Loan Surge

We expect megabanks to lead the pack on financial-inclusion MSE lending. This is consistent with CBIRC circulars issued in February and March 2019, which assign the "Big Five" banks (see table 1) the role of leading efforts to expand loans by 30% for financial-inclusion MSE loans.

As at end-2018, the megabanks (the Big Five plus the Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. (PSBC; A/Stable/A-1), collectively booked RMB2.4 trillion in financial inclusion type MSE loans. We note that the circular did not mention PSBC, so it remains unclear if the 30% target applies to this bank. PSBC already has a higher proportion of financial inclusion type MSE lending in its loan book given its unique policy role compared to other megabanks.

Table 1 |

MSE Loan Growth Has Been Gathering Speed These figures and estimates based on the megabanks' loan balances of CBIRC financial-inclusion MSE (bil. RMB ) 2019E (on 30% growth ) 2018 2017 Growth rate from 2017-2018 (%) Bank of China Ltd. 395.5 304.2 271.0 12.30 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. 641.8 493.7 383.0 28.90 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. 418.2 321.7 272.5 18.10 China Construction Bank Corp. 820.3 631.0 418.5 50.80 Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. 145.7 112.1 85.8 30.60 Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. 708.5 545.0 464.9 17.20 Total for the megabanks. 3,130.0 2,407.7 1,895.7 27.00 Megabanks' system-wide share for these loans (%) N.A. 25.70 25.10 N.A. CBIRC--China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. E--Estimated. Bil.--Billion. RMB--Chinese renminbi. N.A.--Not applicable. Source: CBIRC, banks' annual reports.

Table 2 |

MSE Loans Still Make Up A Small Proportion Of The Megabanks' Total Lending CBIRC financial-inclusion MSEs to total outstanding loans (%) 2018 2017 Bank of China Ltd. 2.60 2.50 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. 4.10 3.60 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. 2.10 1.90 China Construction Bank Corp. 4.60 3.20 Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. 2.30 1.90 Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. 12.70 12.80 Source: Banks' annual reports.

We expect other commercial banks to be close followers, especially the nationally operated joint stock commercial banks. If this target is achieved for all banks, we should see a net increase of RMB2.8 trillion in new lending to MSEs in 2019.

Though generally having higher MSE loan contributions to their portfolios, the smaller city and rural commercial banks have also not been given a 30% growth target at this time. Rather, they follow the CBIRC regulatory guidance issued in March 2018 which stipulates that MSE lending must not be less than growth of other loan types, and the number of borrowing clients must be higher than the previous year.

In our view, the megabanks have a strong incentive to achieve these targets. Not doing so could have implications for senior management of the banks because they were nominated by the central government.

Profitability And Asset Quality Will Be Pressured…

We expect banks to have limited room to expand margins on MSE loans in general, even as they take on greater risk. Indeed, regulators have requested a decrease in MSE loan interest rates, and banks seem to be complying. The average interest on new MSE loan issued in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 7.02%, an 80 basis point (bps) decline from first-quarter 2018. This statistic is across the industry. As for the six megabanks, they managed to reduce MSE lending rates by 110bps over the same period. In January 2019, the average interest rate charged further decreased to 6.16%, down 12bps from the previous month.

Higher MSE lending will increase credit costs as these facilities typically have a higher rate of becoming problem loans (nonperforming loans and special mention loans). While data are scarce, in 2016 the nonperforming loan ratio was 2.6% for micro enterprises and 2.7% for small enterprises; and some 6.0% and 7.3%, respectively were classified as special-mention loans in the same year. Moreover, limitations on higher risk-based pricing put downward pressure on profitability.

Operating costs will also go up given the sheer number of customers to manage.

…But There Are Offsets

Higher MSE lending will increase credit costs above our previous expectations.

Having said this, credit costs are unlikely to blow out over the next one to two years. This is because the sector's additional credit support from banks comes cheaper and fiscal relief measures should also alleviate the financial burdens of MSEs--e.g., RMB200 billion in sector tax cuts annually for three years from 2019.

Other credit risk mitigants include shorter-duration loans, MSE insurance and guarantees, and a degree of loss-sharing with local governments, in line with State Council guidance. MSE loan interest is also VAT exempted.

Finally, financial-inclusion MSE lending still makes up a small portion of Chinese banks' loan book. As of end 2018, it accounted less than 8% of total commercial banks' loan portfolio and 3.9% of megabanks'.

Look Out for Due Diligence Outsourcing

We have observed megabanks partnering with other financial institutions such as leasing companies which are typically closer to MSE clients. We believe this might become more popular given the small ticket nature of MSE loans and the sheer number of customers banks need to manage. In this cooperation relationship, some banks may become over-reliant and lead to a gradual loss of control on underwriting and distance itself from the client.