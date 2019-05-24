Health Care's Downgrade Potential Has Doubled Since Last Year

May. 24 2019 — The global tally of potential bond downgrades (defined as issuers rated 'AAA' to 'B-' by S&P Global Ratings with either negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications) decreased to 547 at the end of April from 551 in March, remaining slightly higher than the 12-month average of 535. The utilities sector leads with 65 potential downgrades, and the utilities, consumer products, financial institutions, media and entertainment, and health care sectors together account for more than half of potential bond downgrades.
The health care sector has seen a twofold year-over-year spike in potential bond downgrades, to 40 from 19, reflecting challenging market conditions, pricing pressures, and slower-than-expected deleveraging following an uptick in acquisitions over the past several years. We've observed several negative rating trends in the sector:
- Rated health care companies are primarily speculative grade ('BB+' or lower). The 'B' rating category is the largest and has grown considerably after an influx of newly rated, small, highly leveraged issuers (see "Industry Top Trends 2019: Health Care," Nov. 15, 2018).
- The current negative bias (the proportion of issuers with negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications) in the sector (18.7%) exceeds its long-term average (17.4%), signifying potential downgrade risks.
- There have been 12 downgrades in the sector so far in 2019 (through April 29)--half the number of downgrades in full-year 2018 (see chart 2).
- The median rating of the health care sector has dropped by three notches over the past 15 years, to its current level of 'B', the lowest median rating among all the sectors (see table).
We monitor potential downgrades because they are the most likely to be downgraded in the short to medium term, and their aggregate number indicates the direction of potential rating changes. Timely and ongoing surveillance of issuers at risk of being downgraded can be valuable to investors in their sector credit-allocation process as well as in hedging against potential capital losses arising from a downgrade. For the unabridged version of potential bond downgrades data analytics, please refer to our most recent quarterly report, "Heightened Downgrade Risk Looms Over Mexican Issuers," published April 23, 2019.