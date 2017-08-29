 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/harvey-hits-flow-of-distillates-from-us-gulf-to-europe content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Harvey Hits Flow of Distillates From U.S. Gulf to Europe
S&P Global Platts

Insight from Moscow: Russian Arctic oil and gas development continues despite climate concerns

S&P Global Platts

Mars crude on pace to average premium to WTI MEH

S&P Global Platts

BP’s summer surprise shines spotlight on stranded oil, gas assets: Fuel for Thought

S&P Global Platts

New waves in freight, part II: shifting oil product flows call for new UKC-WAF tanker benchmark


Harvey Hits Flow of Distillates From U.S. Gulf to Europe

The stream of distillate cargoes from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean has all but halted in the last eight days as tropical storm Harvey forced the closure of terminals, ports and refineries in addition to disrupting market flows.

Only one vessel was seen to leave the USGC to land across the Atlantic in the last eight days, according to data from S&P Global Platts trade flow software cFlow.

The Medium range tanker Isola Blu is en route to Amsterdam. However, it may not end up there as cargoes are likely to be diverted to Latin America given the disruption. Cargoes frequently get bought and sold after loading and some are diverted in order to fill unexpected shorts.

The Overseas Milos is now just outside of Curacao off the coast of Venezuela having previously been on course to Le Havre in France.

Total arrivals from the USGC are now only at 320,000 mt, which has caused the ICE low sulfur gasoil futures spread to move definitively into a backwardation of around 75 cents/mt Tuesday after being mostly flat Friday, according to ICE data.

The break in supply is likely to support the NWE and Mediterranean diesel markets. However, given the disruption, there was talk of a possible reverse arbitrage from Europe to the U.S. emerging, according to sources, but so far there was scant evidence of this.

The possibility of Europe supplying Latin America is perhaps the more likely outcome initially, but so far market participants were holding off for the further clarification on the situation in the U.S.

"People are starting to sniff for Latam, but nothing has been really done. Everyone is waiting for the U.S. to open it seems," a source said.

While any reverse arbitrage on diesel would only be at an embryonic phase, for its distillate cousin jet things are looking more clear cut.

A number of cargoes originally destined for Northwest Europe were diverting across the ocean to meet demand for jet fuel in North and central America.

Although volumes lost to Europe were not great, in a low stock environment, European traders said even 200,000 mt would affect prices in the region.

The BW Kallang, originally fixed for delivery of jet from Vadinar, India, into Northwest Europe, had diverted to New York, according to S&P Global Platts trade flow software cFlow.