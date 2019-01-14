Global Sovereign Rating Trends 2019

Jan. 14 2019 — As of Dec. 31, 2018, S&P Global Ratings rates 133 sovereigns globally (see chart 1), and the overall credit quality of these still remains a full notch below the pre-2008 global financial crisis level, at a 'BBB-' average, or 'A+' if weighted by GDP. That said, the overall outlook balance (positive versus negative outlooks) is at positive six, continuing a process of slow improvement in the ratings that started in November 2017.

This trend is more notable in Eastern Europe, where we see the highest concentration of positive outlooks globally because of a steady growth performance and improved fiscal outcomes, particularly of smaller and more flexible economies. In the Americas, on the other hand, sovereign credit quality has deteriorated since its peak nearly five years ago, and the ratings outlook balance is negative two. In the rest of the regions, the outlooks are slightly tilted to the positive.

The year 2019 brings several and difficult challenges for sovereigns. As the developed world normalizes its economic trajectory and the monetary stimulus of the last decades fades away, a complicated political landscape in both developed and developing economies restricts the room to maneuver of politicians. Protectionism and populism are on the rise, threatening to derail the weak recovery on global growth. If these conditions worsen over the upcoming year, and the policy reaction is not timely and appropriate, pressures can start building again in the asset class.

Chart 1

Rating Trends

Sovereign securities remain the most important asset class globally in terms of borrowing (see "Sovereign Debt 2018: Global Borrowing To Remain Steady At US$7.4 Trillion," published on Feb. 22, 2018). Close to 54% of all rated sovereigns are investment grade ('BBB-' or above). This is a slight increase from the all-time low observed midyear 2017 (see chart 2), when the ratio stood at 51%. The historically low ratio in the past few years is due not only to new sovereign ratings, which tend to be in lower rating categories, but also to some "fallen angel" sovereigns, which we downgraded over the last three years from investment grade to speculative grade, such as Brazil, South Africa, and Oman.

Throughout the past decade, sovereigns rated in the 'B' category have made up the single-largest cohort, currently 41, up from 29 five years ago.

At the other end of the spectrum, the number of 'AAA' rated sovereigns has declined to 11, from an all-time high of 19 in June 2011, mostly because of downgrades in the eurozone. But downgrades in other regions over the last few years have also contributed to the shrinking group of 'AAA' rated sovereigns--the last ones being Hong Kong to 'AA+' in September 2017, and the U.K. to 'AA' in June 2016 following the Brexit referendum. The share of 'AAA' ratings in the total universe of rated sovereigns has gradually dropped to 8% today from more than 16% before the global financial crisis. All 'AAA' rated sovereign have a stable outlook, and no 'AA+' or 'AA' rated sovereign has a positive outlook, which could indicate that, over the longer term, the share of 'AAA' rated sovereigns is not likely to increase.

Chart 2

The eroding credit quality of rated sovereigns goes some way to explain the mild decline we have seen in the unweighted average sovereign rating, as governments across the world have had to inject fiscal resources to cope with the different waves of shocks over the last decade. Since mid-2008, sovereign downgrades have generally outnumbered upgrades (see chart 3; for further details see "Sovereign Ratings History," published monthly). However, this trend has reversed in the second half of 2018, and, as of Dec. 31, 2018, upgrades outnumbered downgrades by three, on a rolling-12-month basis.

Another reason for the decline in the unweighted average rating is that most of the new sovereign ratings we have assigned have been to countries in emerging or frontier markets and have been in the lower rating categories. For example, our new ratings on Sub-Saharan African sovereigns have predominantly been in the 'B' category.