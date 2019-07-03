Global Growth Suffers as Secondary Trade Effects Go from Risk to Reality

Central bank policy stances and forward guidance have become more accommodative (again) as the outlook for growth and inflation weakens. Bond yields have followed. - The balance of risks around our baseline remains on the downside, and we continue to see medium-term risks as underestimated, even as awareness of a "Cold Tech War" is rising.

The main driver of our weaker assessment has been slower growth in investment spending as uncertainties around the objectives and form of the U.S.-China endgame drag on.

We have again lowered our assessment of global GDP growth as second-round effects on confidence from the U.S.-China trade war move from risk to reality. Our numerical growth forecasts remain unchanged, but that mainly reflects a strong first quarter.

Our expectations of gradually strengthening global GDP growth for this year have faded. We had forecast that momentum would gradually build as the effects of market turbulence late last year passed. Supporting this view was a change in central bank policy toward a more neutral stance, and accommodative financial conditions more generally. We didn't see the length of the ongoing expansion (now the longest on record for the U.S.) as an impediment, arguing that expansions, unlike people, don't die of old age (1).

However, the picture has changed. While the first quarter featured stronger-than-expected growth, the outlook for the remainder of the year has weakened. The main--but not sole--culprit is continued uncertainty around the U.S.-China relationship (2). This has led firms to dial back planned investment, despite still historically low interest rates and companies' ample cash on balance sheets (3). In addition, confidence about the future has fallen.

These so-called second-order effects of the trade war, working through the indirect channel of confidence rather than directly through tariff-related price increases, are new. Where once we had identified them as a downside risk (4), they have now begun to move into our baseline forecast.

These risks are slower moving and cumulatively larger than the first-round effects. As macro conditions softened and outlooks weakened in the second quarter, central banks again came into focus. Markets are now pricing in multiple interest-rate cuts in the next year by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has signaled that it could lower rates if the recent weakness in inflation (expectations) persists. The European Central Bank has signaled that it will postpone its lift off zero until at least the middle of next year, using forward guidance to ensure the euro doesn't strengthen against the dollar and thereby tighten financial conditions. The Reserve Bank of Australia, which had been holding its cash rate at a record low 1.50% for three years, surprised the market by cutting its benchmark rate by 25 basis points (bps) each in June and July to push the unemployment rate lower and inflation higher. A spate of emerging-market central banks lowered their policy rates and eased monetary conditions, as well.

As a result, we have marked down our growth forecasts, mainly for the U.S. and key emerging markets, especially the more trade-dependent ones (see table).

Forecasts By Region

U.S.

Although our numerical forecast for growth this year is broadly unchanged, at 2.5%, our qualitative assessment has deteriorated. Growth in the first quarter was stronger than expected, at 3.1%, providing a strong base for the year as a whole. However, growth in domestic demand (excluding inventory accumulation) was barely 1%, half the rate of the previous quarter. Moreover, the likely decumulation of inventories and weaker confidence pose headwinds to growth for the remainder of the year.

That said, the world's biggest economy is still operating close to full capacity, and the labor market looks tight. While growth will likely ease into next year, we still forecast expansion of just under 2%, close to potential. We expect the Fed to lower its policy rate by 25 bps in September, and to remain on hold through next year.

Europe

There is no major change to our narrative from the previous quarterly update (5). As in the U.S., first-quarter GDP growth was higher than we expected--even absent a temporary inventory boost. The remainder of the year will likely feature softer growth, but domestic conditions are supportive, as the soft data have stabilized.

Our relatively sanguine view is driven by the fact that business investment is at an all-time high in France and Spain, which continue to outperform. German growth is weaker due to its higher trade dependency, and Italy continues to struggle with low investment and productivity. Overall, we see eurozone growth at 1.1% this year and 1.3% in 2020. (Note that these forecasts are in our range of estimated potential GDP growth.)

On monetary policy, we see the ECB liftoff postponed through next year. Whether the ECB's next move will be a rate hike depends on macro conditions on the Continent as well as the Fed, given the desire to avoid an appreciation of the euro that would contribute to an unwanted tightening of financial conditions. It also depends on further developments in inflation expectations, which touched a seven-year low in June.

China

We think Chinese authorities will achieve their growth objective this year. We expect GDP to expand 6.2% this year and next year, unchanged from our previous forecast. We see activity stabilizing after a soft start to the year as policy stimulus feeds through with supportive financial conditions. Real estate has rebounded, although manufacturing investment remains weak.

We estimate the short-term direct impact of U.S. tariffs on the economy as less than 0.5% of GDP, and think a modest depreciation of the renminbi (in the low single digits against the dollar) would be sufficient to offset these effects. In our view, the loss of access to U.S. and Western chip technology would result in a much bigger, longer-lasting hit to Chinese growth through the productivity channel.

Elsewhere

The rest of the significant economies are a mixed bag, but with lower growth forecasts on balance. Japan's forecast growth remains at 0.8% as global trade tensions add headwinds to the longstanding reflation challenge. India and Brazil, the two largest emerging markets after China, will see below-trend growth after a weak start to the year: 1% for Brazil and 7% for India. Trade-dependent economies, particularly in Asia, are expected to see weaker growth more or less across the board, reflecting global trade tension and a weak capital expenditure cycle. Latin America is set to see another year of sluggish growth. In EMEA, Russia, Turkey, and South Africa face a weak growth year ahead as well.

Trade And Geopolitical Uncertainty Abounds, And It's Not Just U.S.-China

As of this writing, the U.S. and China remain at an impasse--and this is about much more than trade (6). The real issue is managing China's continued rise and integration into the global economy. The components of this standoff are intellectual-property protection, subsidies (explicit and implicit) for state enterprises, a level playing field for foreign firms operating in China, reciprocal bilateral investment opportunities, and, with rising prominence, technology. The last of these is particularly important. The U.S. now sees China not only as a strategic rival, but also a national security threat in the case of technology acquisitions by Chinese firms--moves that the U.S. is now blocking.

The media has portrayed the just completed G-20 meeting in Japan as a key event in the ongoing U.S.-China spat. While the tariff truce between Presidents Trump and Xi was in line with our expectations, the larger issues around China's continued rise remain unsettled. Postponing future tariff increases will likely lead to a short-term confidence boost, although we suspect it would take much more to lift the uncertainties noted above and move the needle on investment and growth. Resolving the impasse will require a permanent framework for the two countries to identify and work out their differences, along the lines of the now defunct Strategic Economic Dialogue.

Importantly, the source of global uncertainty isn't limited to the U.S.-China spat. The U.S.-Europe relationship has been under stress, owing mainly to the threat of U.S. tariffs on EU automobile exports, again on national security grounds. Auto trade represents 8% of all global trade--much more than total U.S.-China trade, which represents 3% (7). The U.S. takes in almost 30% of all EU auto exports, with an obvious concentration in Germany. The U.S.-EU auto tariff spat has another dimension, as well: It potentially blocks cooperation on managing the rise of China, where American and European concerns are more aligned. On top of this, lingering tariff issues also affect U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico relations. While Mexico has ratified the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), the U.S. and Canada haven't.

The big unknown here is the objective of the Trump Administration. How much weight does it put on managing the rise of China versus using tariffs as a policy tool against an array of trading partners? (The use of tariffs has recently expanded to address issues beyond trade, such as immigration from Mexico, leading some observers to conclude that tariffs have been "weaponized" (8).) We argue that this is the main source of uncertainty and that it has resulted in the damping of spending and confidence globally, and will continue to do so until resolved.

Risks To Our Baseline Remain On The Downside

The main risk to our outlook is a further deterioration in U.S.-China economic and political relations. This would likely result in moves to at least partially decouple the two economies along the fault lines of technology and higher-end capital goods. We underscore that this is more of a medium-term than short-term risk.

This transition would be disruptive, as supply chains are reconfigured--a realignment that would lead to wasteful duplication of functions and, most importantly, slower productivity gains and therefore GDP growth for China. Because China is the largest contributor to global growth by a wide margin (accounting for about one-third of total, see chart), slower Chinese growth and demand would have significant spillovers to a wide swathe of countries.

A second downside risk to our macro forecast relates to policy. Namely, if the outlook is worse than expected, will countries' authorities be able to use fiscal policy to stimulate demand? Monetary policy has borne the brunt of the postfinancial crisis legwork, and has arguably breached the threshold of diminishing returns in many major economies. Moreover, as our recent study on capital spending showed, private investment intentions are now weak despite ample resources and low funding rates. The implication is that debt-funded public spending could usefully rise (9). This is particularly true for the surplus countries where longer-term government rates are negative--e.g., Germany (10). A failure to boost aggregate demand via fiscal stimulus would likely worsen the downturn, and put further policy onus on already stretched monetary policy.

A full list of macro-credit downside risks can be found in our just completed quarterly credit conditions articles (see Related Research).

For completeness, we will end with an upside risk to our outlook. This scenario requires clarity of intent around the U.S.-China relationship and an agreement on a reset and resolution path. Such an outcome appears aspirational, since mistrust is high, and both sides have dug in. However, the outlines of a solution are clear. China, the rising power, wants to continue on its development path with its own model. The existing powers want a rules-based order with continued access to the vast Chinese market.

Recognition of the other side's concerns is key. China may have to give up its insistence on being treated as a developing country, and credibly step up verification and enforcement around intellectual property and related issues. The West may have to allow China to enter in technology and other sensitive sectors, as long as the rules are followed, and avoid wholesale bans that are perceived by the Chinese as containment. Finally, the existing powers will need to give China an ever-increasing voice in global institutions and governance commensurate with its place as the world's second-largest economy.