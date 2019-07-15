Trade tensions -- in particular the tariff dispute between the U.S. and China -- are casting a shadow on the global economy and financing conditions in all regions. On the bright side, central banks in the world's biggest economies stand ready to goose growth with interest-rate cuts, and borrowers around the globe are still enjoying a historic run of benign credit conditions.
Global Credit Conditions: July 2019
Using Credit Ratios to Build Defensive Corporate Bond Portfolios
A Future For QE: Monetary Policy In Two Dimensions
Our Stand on the US-China trade war
Turning Tides: The Future of Fuel Oil After IMO 2020