For the U.S. Expansion, are Trade Troubles Just a Flesh Wound?

The persistence of low inflation (realized and expected) gives the Fed room to cut rates, in an effort to offset downside risks to the U.S. economic outlook emanating from weakening (global) growth momentum and trade policy-related cross currents. It reinforces our view that the Fed will be cutting rates soon, perhaps as early as in September.

Weaker growth momentum just as the economy is going through worsening trade cross currents, heightened geopolitical risk, and increased market turbulence leads us to increase the overall odds of a recession (12 months out) to 25%-30%, up from our assessment of 20%-25% in May.

The U.S. economic growth is expected to slow this year and the next, reflecting dissipating fiscal stimulus, mounting trade tension, and softening private fixed investment. S&P Global Ratings now forecasts full-year U.S. GDP growth of 2.5% this year, slowing to its trend growth rate of 1.8% next year, where it will average through 2022.

Jun. 25 2019 — As signs of a downshift in global economic growth become more pronounced, the U.S. economy has taken on the look of the old man in a scene from "Monty Python and the Holy Grail"--seemingly ailing, but still strong enough to offer an "I'm not dead, yet!" as he's carried to the medieval hearse. The question now is whether someone--or something--will wield the undertaker's fatal cudgel and smite the world's biggest economy into an actual slump.

While most of the "soft" economic data have bounced since a December-January pullback, intensifying trade-related headwinds have likely begin to affect private-sector spending. Real first-quarter GDP growth was a solid 3.2%, year-over-year--the fastest pace since the second quarter of 2015--but a breakdown shows the economy is cooling. Consumer spending rose just 1.3% (annualized) over the quarter, the slowest in a year, while business investment, at 2.3%, weakened further, and residential investment, down 3.5%, fell for the fifth straight quarter. Growth will likely slow rest of the year, with real GDP quarterly growth slowing to under 2% as fiscal stimulus filters out of the system and diminished global growth and increasing protectionism weigh on the economy.

S&P Global Ratings now forecasts full-year U.S. GDP growth of 2.5 % this year (2.1% fourth quarter over fourth quarter) and 1.8% next year (1.8% fourth quarter over fourth quarter), followed by average annual expansion of 1.8% for 2021-2022. We expect unemployment to drift higher beginning in 2020, after reaching a low of about 3.4% in the second half of this year, with core consumer price inflation (based on the personal consumption expenditure [PCE] index) rising to 2.0% by the middle of next year (compared with 1.6% in April) after a preemptive interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve stabilizes the inflation outlook.

Employment growth slowed in May, reflecting the gradually softening economy and tighter jobs market, rather than an impending recession. The Trump Administration's ongoing trade disputes add further downside risk to the labor-market outlook. Still, we expect to see 135,000-165,000 jobs added to the economy each month in the second half of this year, keeping downward pressure on the unemployment rate.