Factbox: Oil, Gas Production Declines Intensify as Hurricane Michael Approaches

Houston, Oct. 09 2018 — With Hurricane Michael expected to make landfall Wednesday mid-day in the Florida panhandle as a Category 3 hurricane, oil and gas producers continued to shut in production Tuesday, leading to a drop in output and rise in prices.

Shut-in Gulf of Mexico oil production more than doubled from Monday to nearly 700,000 b/d Tuesday. That drop in output contributed to WTI rising to nearly $75/b, with Gulf Coast sour crude Mars rising concurrently.

Natural gas prices followed suit, with Henry Hub reaching its highest level since January. That strength could be short lived as power outages lead to falling demand for natural gas for generation.

