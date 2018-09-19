Factbox: Escalating U.S.-China Trade War Shakes Up Energy, Commodities Markets

Houston, Sep. 19 2018 — US-China trade hostilities continued to escalate this week as each side announced new tariffs with a number of potential market impacts, including slowing long-term US LNG export growth.
Late Monday, the White House announced new tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods beginning September 24, including various aluminum and steel items that had been left out of tariffs imposed in March. Hours later, China announced retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports including a 10% tariff on LNG effective the same day.
