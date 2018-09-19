 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/factbox-escalating-us-china-trade-war-shakes-up-energy-commodities-markets content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Factbox: Escalating U.S.-China Trade War Shakes Up Energy, Commodities Markets
S&P Global Platts

Insight from Moscow: Russian Arctic oil and gas development continues despite climate concerns

S&P Global Platts

BP’s summer surprise shines spotlight on stranded oil, gas assets: Fuel for Thought

S&P Global Platts

NY focused on power grid reliability in wake of California blackouts

S&P Global Platts

Commodity Tracker: 4 charts to watch this week


Factbox: Escalating U.S.-China Trade War Shakes Up Energy, Commodities Markets

Houston, Sep. 19 2018 — US-China trade hostilities continued to escalate this week as each side announced new tariffs with a number of potential market impacts, including slowing long-term US LNG export growth.

Late Monday, the White House announced new tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods beginning September 24, including various aluminum and steel items that had been left out of tariffs imposed in March. Hours later, China announced retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion worth of US imports including a 10% tariff on LNG effective the same day.

To learn more, view the full article on spglobal.com/platts.