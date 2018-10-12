 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/factbox-energy-demand-impacts-to-linger-in-wake-of-hurricane-michael content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Factbox Energy demand impacts to linger in wake of Hurricane Michael

S&P Global Platts

Insight from Moscow: Russian Arctic oil and gas development continues despite climate concerns

S&P Global Platts

Mars crude on pace to average premium to WTI MEH

S&P Global Platts

BP’s summer surprise shines spotlight on stranded oil, gas assets: Fuel for Thought

S&P Global Platts

New waves in freight, part II: shifting oil product flows call for new UKC-WAF tanker benchmark


Factbox Energy demand impacts to linger in wake of Hurricane Michael

Houston, Oct. 12 2018 — With the remnants of Hurricane Michael heading back out to the Atlantic early Friday, oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico was quickly recovering, while over 1.2 million customers across the Southeast faced power outages.

Early in its move Northeast through the Gulf of Mexico, Michael was a supply story with 42% of oil and 32% of natural gas shut-in, respectively, as the storm made landfall Wednesday. However, the storm stayed east of most of the region's offshore production, and as it moved inland, producers resumed operations. The storm's energy impact quickly shifted from supply disruption to demand destruction as Michael brought widespread damage and flooding across the Southeast.

"The storm tracked the forecast path closely. So we are sticking to our initial estimates and continue to expect 30,000-50,000 b/d of lost demand for gasoline and 10,000-15,000 b/d of lost demand for distillates over the next three-five weeks as the region rebuilds," Claudio Galimberti, head of demand and refining for S&P Global Platts Analytics, said. "But flight cancellations were limited, so the impact on jet fuel demand should be relatively small even though the storm passed by the busiest airport in the world."

Read the full article