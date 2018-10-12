Factbox Energy demand impacts to linger in wake of Hurricane Michael

Houston, Oct. 12 2018 — With the remnants of Hurricane Michael heading back out to the Atlantic early Friday, oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico was quickly recovering, while over 1.2 million customers across the Southeast faced power outages.
Early in its move Northeast through the Gulf of Mexico, Michael was a supply story with 42% of oil and 32% of natural gas shut-in, respectively, as the storm made landfall Wednesday. However, the storm stayed east of most of the region's offshore production, and as it moved inland, producers resumed operations. The storm's energy impact quickly shifted from supply disruption to demand destruction as Michael brought widespread damage and flooding across the Southeast.
"The storm tracked the forecast path closely. So we are sticking to our initial estimates and continue to expect 30,000-50,000 b/d of lost demand for gasoline and 10,000-15,000 b/d of lost demand for distillates over the next three-five weeks as the region rebuilds," Claudio Galimberti, head of demand and refining for S&P Global Platts Analytics, said. "But flight cancellations were limited, so the impact on jet fuel demand should be relatively small even though the storm passed by the busiest airport in the world."